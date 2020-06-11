Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Townsquare Media, Inc. ("Townsquare Media" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSQ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 9, 2020, Townsquare Media disclosed that it would report an impairment charge of approximately $39.4 million for its licenses and an impairment charge of approximately $69.0 million for its goodwill. The Company also announced that certain financial statements for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to an error "in the projected cash flows that were utilized in [its] valuation model."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.20, or nearly 19%, to close at $5.28 per share on June 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Townsquare Media securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

