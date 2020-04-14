Log in
Townsquare Media : APPOINTS MARKET PRESIDENT/CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER OF NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND WITH “LOCAL FIRST” EXPERIENCE TO LEAD IN NEW JERSEY

04/14/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

Brian Lang Moves to Townsquare's Flagship Station, NJ 101.5

Trenton, NJ - April 14, 2020 - Townsquare Media Inc. announced today that Brian Lang, Regional Market President/Chief Revenue Officer ('CRO') for the Company's operations in Portland, ME, Portsmouth, NH, and Augusta ME, has been named Market President/CRO for Townsquare's flagship operation New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM), the number one media outlet in the state of New Jersey. He will continue to report to SVP Local
Media, Rob Williams, in his new role.

'Brian has distinguished himself as a leader since joining Townsquare in 2014. By building a team of exceptional managers and talent, Brian's markets have been among our top performers year after year. When the opportunity arose, Brian was the natural choice to lead the exceptional team at New Jersey 101.5, which represents the best in live and local media,' commented Mr. Williams.

'It's been an incredible six years in Northern New England. I'm excited to return home to the Tri-State area to lead NJ 101.5 and its talented team. I want to thank Rob Williams, Erik Hellum and Bill Wilson for the opportunity to lead Townsquare's flagship station,' said Mr. Lang.

Added Erik Hellum, COO Local Media: 'New Jersey 101.5 is a very special and powerful news/talk station, keeping New Jersey informed and connected in a way that no other media outlet can. A brand like New Jersey 101.5, and the very talented team behind that brand, deserves a strong and experienced leader that can help protect, lead and evolve it, and there is no one better prepared to do that than Brian.'

Brian Lang replaces Ron deCastro who will leave the Company at the end of April. He will be succeeded in Maine/New Hampshire by Christine Sieks who has been promoted to Regional Market President of Portland, Portsmouth and Augusta, and RVP Sales for the Northeast Region.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 19,000 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK's Taste of Country, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Rob Williams
(203) 900-5530
Townsquare Media, Inc.
rob.williams@townsquaremedia.com

Disclaimer

Townsquare Media Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 20:22:07 UTC
