Townsquare Media : Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-855-327-6837 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-631-891-4304 (International) and the confirmation code is 10009609. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through June 3, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 10009609. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website.

