TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC

(TSQ)
Townsquare Media : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2019 financial results and future earnings guidance on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Townsquare Media, Inc.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13692656. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13692656. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 16,200 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events each year.  Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK's Taste of Country, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com.  For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations 
Claire Yenicay  
(203) 900-5555 
investors@townsquaremedia.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2019-results-300889611.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
