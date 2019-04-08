Townsquare Media : Builds On Its “Local First“ Strategy with Addition of Top Management

Carolyn Carver joins the Company as Market President & Chief Revenue Officer in Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX - April 8, 2019 Townsquare Media Inc. announced today that Carolyn Carver has joined Townsquare as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for its Amarillo, TX local media cluster. Ms. Carver will lead the local media team in Amarillo, which includes CHR KISS-FM 96.9 (KXSS-FM), Classic Rock Lonestar 98.7 (KPRF-FM), Country 101.9 The Bull (KATP-FM), AC Mix 94.1 (KMXJ-FM) and News-Talk 940 The Voice of Amarillo (KIXZ-AM). She will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Kevin Godwin.

'I could not be more thrilled to have Carolyn return to the Townsquare team and to work alongside her. She brings determined leadership, winning experiences and has quickly started to build upon our 'Local First' approach in Amarillo. I have no doubt Carolyn and her team will lead Townsquare Amarillo to become one of our most successful markets,' commented Mr. Godwin.

'I'm so excited to be back with Townsquare,' said Ms. Carver. 'The vision, passion and commitment of Bill Wilson and Erik Hellum to the industry, its clients and their people is what has set them apart from all others. The Company has a motto of 'You Matter' and they stand behind that. It starts from the top down and it is refreshing to see leaders who believe in their people and make them feel a part of something grand. I look forward to being a key contributor to Kevin's region and the Company. I'm truly proud to say that I represent the best in the business.'

Townsquare COO - Local Media, Erik Hellum said, 'Carolyn has incredible drive, positivity, passion and experience that makes her the right person to lead our talented team in Amarillo, and we are very excited that she is joining our talented team of Townsquare Market Presidents.'

Prior to joining Townsquare, Ms. Carver was SVP of Sales for iHeart Media Inc. in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC. Prior to that she was Local Sales Manager for Townsquare in Buffalo, NY.

About Townsquare Media Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 15,350 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Contact:

Kevin Godwin

Townsquare Media, Inc.

(208) 891-3989

kevin.godwin@townsquaremedia.com