Townsquare Media : Recognized With Industry Award Nominations

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has received two nominations for the 2018 Country Music Association ("CMA") Broadcast Awards. Country 106.5 WYRK-FM, Townsquare's market-leading country radio station in Buffalo, NY, has been selected as a finalist for the Radio Station of the Year in the Medium Market category. This is WYRK's second nomination for this honor. In addition, The Good Morning Guys (Todd Harding, Susan Moore, and Brian Gary), who appear on Townsquare's K99 KUAD-FM in Fort Collins, CO, have been nominated as finalists for the Broadcast Personality of the Year in the Small Market category. The trio is a previous winner of this award and were inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Company has previously noted that WE Fest, its annual multi-day country music and camping festival in Detroit Lakes, MN, was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award as Festival of the Year, and that 94.5 WPST-FM in Princeton, NJ and NJ 101.5 WKXW-FM in Trenton, NJ were named as finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring excellence in broadcasting.

"We are incredibly proud of our group of industry honorees this year – WYRK, WPST, NJ 101.5, the Good Morning Guys, and WE Fest," said Erik Hellum, Chief Operating Officer, Local Media of Townsquare. "It is particularly special for us to be recognized in country music, where our commitment to the format is considerable as a premier local advertising, marketing solutions, and entertainment platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States."

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 320 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 13,650 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

