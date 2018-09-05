Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Townsquare Media Inc    TSQ

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC (TSQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 09:32:22 pm
9.665 USD   +3.48%
08:31pTOWNSQUARE MEDI : Recognized With Industry Award Nominations
PR
08/08TOWNSQUARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TOWNSQUARE MEDI : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Townsquare Media : Recognized With Industry Award Nominations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has received two nominations for the 2018 Country Music Association ("CMA") Broadcast Awards. Country 106.5 WYRK-FM, Townsquare's market-leading country radio station in Buffalo, NY, has been selected as a finalist for the Radio Station of the Year in the Medium Market category.  This is WYRK's second nomination for this honor.  In addition, The Good Morning Guys (Todd Harding, Susan Moore, and Brian Gary), who appear on Townsquare's K99 KUAD-FM in Fort Collins, CO, have been nominated as finalists for the Broadcast Personality of the Year in the Small Market category.  The trio is a previous winner of this award and were inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.

Townsquare Media, Inc.

The Company has previously noted that WE Fest, its annual multi-day country music and camping festival in Detroit Lakes, MN, was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award as Festival of the Year, and that 94.5 WPST-FM in Princeton, NJ and NJ 101.5 WKXW-FM in Trenton, NJ were named as finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring excellence in broadcasting.

"We are incredibly proud of our group of industry honorees this year – WYRK, WPST, NJ 101.5, the Good Morning Guys, and WE Fest," said Erik Hellum, Chief Operating Officer, Local Media of Townsquare.  "It is particularly special for us to be recognized in country music, where our commitment to the format is considerable as a premier local advertising, marketing solutions, and entertainment platform in small and mid-sized markets across the United States." 

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 320 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 13,650 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay     
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-recognized-with-industry-award-nominations-300707385.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC
08:31pTOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Recognized With Industry Award Nominations
PR
08/08TOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/08TOWNSQUARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08TOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
08/08TOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/08TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/08TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC : Townsquare Media, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/25TOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Announces Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Resu..
PR
06/14TOWNSQUARE MEDIA : Nearly 70,000 attend 6Th annual Taste of Country Music Festiv..
PU
06/14NEARLY 70,000 ATTEND 6TH ANNUAL TAST : Record-breaking, Sellout Crowd Achieved A..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Townsquare Media (TSQ) CEO Bill Wilson and Dhruv Prasad on Q2 2018 Results - .. 
08/08Townsquare Media 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Townsquare Media declares $0.075 dividend 
08/08Townsquare Media beats by $0.09, beats on revenue 
07/2750 Consumer Cyclical Top Yield And Top Target Dividend WallStars For Dog Days.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.