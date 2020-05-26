Townsquare Media : Reschedules Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we,") announced today that it has rescheduled the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results to before the market opens on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The rescheduled date will provide the Company, together with both its current and former independent accounting firms, additional time to complete the financial statements for the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and for the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. We presently intend to file both the Form 10-K and the Form 10-Q on or by June 15, 2020, enabling the Company to discuss its complete financial results on the first quarter earnings call. At that time, we will also discuss business updates for each of our reporting segments for April and May 2020.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13704545. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through June 22, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13704545. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs about the Company's future plans, expectations and objectives. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability, and the ability of our current and former independent registered public accounting firms, to finalize our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and certain other events, including disease outbreaks and pandemics such as coronavirus. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, for a discussion of additional factors that could have a material impact on our business. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 19,000 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK's Taste of Country, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

