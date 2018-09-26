Log in
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC
Townsquare Media : to Present at Deutsche Bank's 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

09/26/2018

Greenwich, CT - September 26, 2018 - Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) announced today that Dhruv Prasad, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank's 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. The presentation will begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. Mountain Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the equity investor relations section of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com/equity-investors.

About Townsquare Media Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 320 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 13,650 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

Disclaimer

Townsquare Media Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:45:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 427 M
EBIT 2018 32,7 M
Net income 2018 -10,1 M
Debt 2018 468 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 17,07
P/E ratio 2019 7,18
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 156 M
Technical analysis trends TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,59 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bill Wilson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dhruv A. Prasad Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Price Executive Chairman
Scott Schatz Executive VP-Finance, Operations & Technology
Stuart B. Rosenstein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC8.20%156
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC16.79%28 140
PANDORA MEDIA INC86.93%2 400
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-24.54%1 162
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-64.87%657
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.21%422
