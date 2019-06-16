Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TOYO Corporation    8151   JP3616600007

TOYO CORPORATION

(8151)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOYO Corporation : China to Exhibit at MWC19 Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mwc19-shanghai/synesis/

Company:   TOYO Corporation China
Booth/Stand: N4.F77
Event: MWC19 Shanghai
Jun 26 - 28, 2019
Shanghai, CN
Web:

https://www.toyochina.com.cn

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_JrBD14nFT-lHoiTZQDqg

 

About TOYO Corporation China

TOYO Corporation China was established in 2010, as a Shanghai subsidiary of TOYO Corporation in Japan. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO Corporation (Japan) is the leading distributor of advanced measurement instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO Corporation also engages in original product designs and develops advanced solutions for automotive, sustainable energy, ICT and security industries. TOYO Corporation China hope to win the trust from many Chinese customers, provide the high-performance measurement systems, software and leading solutions, and contributes to the development of industry in China.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYO CORPORATION
10:01pTOYO CORPORATION : China to Exhibit at MWC19 Shanghai
BU
04/23TOYO CORPORATION : Introduces the First Portable Packet Capture Appliance Suppor..
BU
03/27TOYO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TOYOTECH : and Garland Technology Team Up in Strategic Partnership
BU
2018TOYO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TOYO CORPORATION : Issued Patent for Data Recording Technology on Packet Capture..
BU
2018TOYO : Rototest in bid to extend US market reach
AQ
2018TOYO CORPORATION : Unveils Innovative Ion Impurity Measurement System
BU
2018TOYO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017TOYO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Chart TOYO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TOYO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Masaru Gomi President & Representative Director
Shuuzou Totoki Managing Director, Head-Personnel & Operations
Toshiya Kohno MD, Head-Technology, Marketing & Overseas
Noriyuki Kato Director & Head-Marine Measurement
Mitsuru Onodera Director & Head-Software Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO CORPORATION15.03%216
SMC CORP17.43%22 010
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL40.92%18 075
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC35.04%13 964
SHIMADZU CORPORATION35.26%7 221
COGNEX CORPORATION12.98%6 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About