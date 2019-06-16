TOYO Corporation : China to Exhibit at MWC19 Shanghai

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mwc19-shanghai/synesis/

Company: TOYO Corporation China Booth/Stand: N4.F77 Event: MWC19 Shanghai

Jun 26 - 28, 2019

Shanghai, CN Web: https://www.toyochina.com.cn YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4_JrBD14nFT-lHoiTZQDqg

About TOYO Corporation China

TOYO Corporation China was established in 2010, as a Shanghai subsidiary of TOYO Corporation in Japan. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO Corporation (Japan) is the leading distributor of advanced measurement instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO Corporation also engages in original product designs and develops advanced solutions for automotive, sustainable energy, ICT and security industries. TOYO Corporation China hope to win the trust from many Chinese customers, provide the high-performance measurement systems, software and leading solutions, and contributes to the development of industry in China.

