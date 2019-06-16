TOYO Corporation : China to Exhibit at MWC19 Shanghai

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mwc19-shanghai/synesis/
About TOYO Corporation China
TOYO Corporation China was established in 2010, as a Shanghai subsidiary
of TOYO Corporation in Japan. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO
Corporation (Japan) is the leading distributor of advanced measurement
instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO Corporation also engages in
original product designs and develops advanced solutions for automotive,
sustainable energy, ICT and security industries. TOYO Corporation China
hope to win the trust from many Chinese customers, provide the
high-performance measurement systems, software and leading solutions,
and contributes to the development of industry in China.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005014/en/