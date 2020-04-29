Toyo Denki Seizo K K : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019NEW

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

April 10, 2020 Company Name: Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. Stock Exchange: 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 6505 URL https://www.toyodenki.co.jp Representative: Kenzo Terashima, President Inquiries: Takatoshi Ohtsuka, General Manager, Management Planning Division TEL: +81-3-5202-8122

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly financial report : April 13, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments : - Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials : Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing : No

(Note: Amounts less than one million yen in financial statements and supplementary data are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 3Q Fiscal 2019 28,621 (3.2) 472 - 687 - 693 294.2 3Q Fiscal 2018 29,553 5.7 (133) - (54) - 175 513.1

(Note) Comprehensive income: 3Q Fiscal 2019 (1,250) million yen [-%] 3Q Fiscal 2018 (428) million yen [-%] Net Income per Share Diluted Net Income per Share Yen Yen 3Q Fiscal 2019 77.54 - 3Q Fiscal 2018 19.03 -

Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Ratio (%) Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of February 29, 2020 54,492 23,285 42.7 As of May 31, 2019 58,001 24,804 42.8 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of February 29, 2020 23,285 million yen As of May 31, 2019 24,804 million yen

2. Dividend Information

Annual Dividend (Yen) 1Q Interim 3Q Fiscal Year-End Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2018 - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 Fiscal 2019 - 0.00 - Fiscal 2019 (Forecast) 30.00 30.00

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No

3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net Income Net Income per Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Attributable to Owners Share (Yen) of the Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 42,000 2.0 900 61.4 1,100 121.8 900 30.4 100.65

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced performance forecast: No