MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyo Denki Seizo K.K.    6505   JP3617000009

TOYO DENKI SEIZO K.K.

(6505)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/28
1228 JPY   -0.97%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyo Denki Seizo K K : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019NEW

04/29/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

April 10, 2020

Company Name:

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K.

Stock Exchange: 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

6505

URL

https://www.toyodenki.co.jp

Representative:

Kenzo Terashima, President

Inquiries:

Takatoshi Ohtsuka, General Manager, Management Planning Division

TEL: +81-3-5202-8122

Scheduled date of submission of quarterly financial report

:

April 13, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments

:

-

Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials

:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing

:

No

(Note: Amounts less than one million yen in financial statements and supplementary data are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

3Q Fiscal 2019

28,621

(3.2)

472

-

687

-

693

294.2

3Q Fiscal 2018

29,553

5.7

(133)

-

(54)

-

175

513.1

(Note) Comprehensive income:

3Q Fiscal 2019

(1,250) million yen [-%]

3Q Fiscal 2018

(428) million yen [-%]

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income

per Share

Yen

Yen

3Q Fiscal 2019

77.54

-

3Q Fiscal 2018

19.03

-

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Ratio (%)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of February 29, 2020

54,492

23,285

42.7

As of May 31, 2019

58,001

24,804

42.8

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of February 29, 2020

23,285 million yen

As of May 31, 2019

24,804 million yen

2. Dividend Information

Annual Dividend (Yen)

1Q

Interim

3Q

Fiscal Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2018

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

Fiscal 2019

-

0.00

-

Fiscal 2019 (Forecast)

30.00

30.00

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No

3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)

Net Income

Net Income per

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to Owners

Share (Yen)

of the Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

42,000

2.0

900

61.4

1,100

121.8

900

30.4

100.65

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced performance forecast: No

  • Notes:
  1. Transfers of major subsidiaries during the period: No
    (Transfers of specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation)

Newly included: - companies (name of the company)

Excluded: - companies (name of the company)

  1. Application of special accounting practices for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions to accounting standards and related practices: No
    1. Any changes other than (a) above: No
    2. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    3. Restatement: No
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding as of the end of the period (including treasury stock):
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period:
    3. Average number of shares for the period (fiscal year-to-date):

3Q Fiscal 2019

9,735,000 shares

Fiscal 2018

9,735,000 shares

3Q Fiscal 2019

793,343 shares

Fiscal 2018

792,966 shares

3Q Fiscal 2019

8,941,867 shares

3Q Fiscal 2018

9,242,854 shares

  • Quarterly financial reports are not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Disclaimer concerning the proper use of business results forecasts and other relevant specific items (Note on forward-looking statements)
    The forecasts for business results presented in this document are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information. Toyo Denki Seizo K. K. (hereinafter Toyo Denki) cautions readers that due to a variety of factors actual results may differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" in the Accompanying Materials on page 3 for details relating to forecasts of operating results (available in Japanese only).
  • This report is an abridged translation of the Japanese summary consolidated business results, which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, for reference purpose only.

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

2. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

(As of May 31, 2019)

(As of February 29, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,240

1,806

Trade notes and accounts receivable

14,192

14,878

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,443

1,085

Products and finished goods

991

766

Work in process

3,504

4,052

Raw materials and stored goods

3,074

2,958

Advances

47

26

Other accounts receivable

461

119

Other

64

280

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(0)

Total current assets

26,019

25,973

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

12,210

12,265

Accumulated depreciation

(5,119)

(5,410)

Buildings and structures, net

7,090

6,854

Machinery and equipment

8,174

8,193

Accumulated depreciation

(6,732)

(7,023)

Machinery and equipment, net

1,441

1,170

Land

1,301

1,301

Construction in progress

31

50

Other

4,410

4,576

Accumulated depreciation

(3,592)

(3,838)

Other, net

818

738

Total property, plant and equipment

10,683

10,115

Intangible assets

Software

677

515

Software in progress

-

14

Other

14

14

Total intangible assets

692

544

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

17,856

14,805

Deferred tax assets

164

149

Other

2,598

2,916

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12)

(12)

Total investments and other assets

20,606

17,858

Total fixed assets

31,982

28,518

Total assets

58,001

54,492

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

(As of May 31, 2019)

(As of February 29, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade notes and accounts payable

2,670

2,747

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

5,944

5,660

Short-term debt

2,462

2,977

Accrued expenses

678

805

Income taxes payable

320

172

Consumption and other taxes payable

579

74

Advances received

59

50

Deposits received

216

200

Reserve for directors' bonuses

38

35

Reserve for employees' bonuses

819

421

Reserve for order losses

570

582

Other

402

154

Total current liabilities

14,763

13,882

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

12,961

12,433

Long-term payables

20

20

Deferred tax liabilities

1,554

857

Net defined benefit liability

3,893

4,009

Other

4

3

Total long-term liabilities

18,433

17,324

Total liabilities

33,197

31,207

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

4,998

4,998

Capital surplus

3,177

3,177

Retained earnings

10,797

11,222

Treasury stock

(1,280)

(1,280)

Total shareholders' equity

17,693

18,117

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities

7,176

5,285

Foreign currency translation adjustments

126

39

Adjustments of defined benefit plans

(192)

(156)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,110

5,167

Total net assets

24,804

23,285

Total liabilities and net assets

58,001

54,492

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income for the First Three Quarters

(Millions of yen)

3Q Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

(June 1, 2018 to

(June 1, 2019 to

February 28, 2019)

February 29, 2020)

Net Sales

29,553

28,621

Cost of sales

24,252

22,788

Gross profit

5,301

5,833

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,434

5,361

Operating income (loss)

(133)

472

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

1

Dividend income

233

223

Equity in profit of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

-

40

Insurance claim income related to disaster

-

92

Miscellaneous income

36

35

Total non-operating income

271

393

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

110

67

Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

11

-

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

3

0

Foreign exchange losses

21

30

Disaster recover expenses

-

68

Miscellaneous loss

45

10

Total non-operating expenses

192

177

Ordinary income (loss)

(54)

687

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

571

447

Total extraordinary income

571

447

Extraordinary loss

Expenses for commemorative events of the 100th anniversary

53

-

Total extraordinary losses

53

-

Income before income taxes

463

1,135

Income taxes: Current

195

301

Income taxes: Deferred

91

140

Total income taxes

287

442

Net income

175

693

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

175

693

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the First Three Quarters

(Millions of yen)

3Q Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

(June 1, 2018 to

(June 1, 2019 to

February 28, 2019)

February 29, 2020)

Net income

175

693

Other comprehensive income

Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Adjusted amounts of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates to which the equity method is applied

(590)

(1,891)

5

(11)

37

35

(56)

(76)

Total other comprehensive income

(604)

(1,943)

Comprehensive income

(428)

(1,250)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(428)

(1,250)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

  1. Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable

(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable

(Segment Information)

[Segment Information]

First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2018 (June 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) Information regarding Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reporting Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting Segment

Amount

Recorded on

Information

Other

Adjustment

Quarterly

Transportation

Industrial

Total

Amount

Consolidated

Equipment

(Note 1)

Systems

Systems

(Note 2)

Statements

Systems

of Income

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to third parties

19,804

8,638

1,098

11

29,553

-

29,553

Inter-segment sales

37

0

-

433

472

(472)

-

and transfers

Total

19,841

8,639

1,098

445

30,025

(472)

29,553

Segment profit

1,457

269

213

25

1,965

(2,099)

(133)

Notes:

1.

The "Other" segment includes operations not included in reporting segments such as the dispatch of temporary staff.

  1. The segment profit adjustment amount is a loss of 2,099 million yen. This is comprised of an elimination of inter- segment sales and transfer amount of a loss of 1 million yen and corporate expenditure (a loss of 2,097 million yen) that is not allocated to each reporting segment. Corporate expenditure is primarily comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as research and development costs that are not allocated to each reporting segment.
  2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating loss recorded under the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Information regarding Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reporting Segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting Segment

Amount

Recorded on

Information

Other

Adjustment

Quarterly

Transportation

Industrial

Total

Amount

Consolidated

Equipment

(Note 1)

Systems

Systems

(Note 2)

Statements

Systems

of Income

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to third parties

17,610

9,667

1,339

4

28,621

-

28,621

Inter-segment sales

4

0

-

391

396

(396)

-

and transfers

Total

17,615

9,667

1,339

395

29,018

(396)

28,621

Segment profit

1,459

772

388

5

2,627

(2,154)

472

Notes:

1.

The "Other" segment includes operations not included in reporting segments such as the dispatch of temporary staff.

  1. The segment profit adjustment amount is a loss of 2,154 million yen. This is comprised of an elimination of inter- segment sales and transfer amount of a loss of 0 million yen and corporate expenditure (a loss of 2,154 million yen) that is not allocated to each reporting segment. Corporate expenditure is primarily comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as research and development costs that are not allocated to each reporting segment.
  2. Segment profit has been adjusted with operating income recorded under the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. (6505)

3. Supporting Materials for the Financial Results

  1. Status of Production, Orders, and Sales
    (a) Production Status

3Q Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

Business segment

(June 1, 2018 to February, 28 2019)

(June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Transportation Systems

19,232

67.6

17,540

61.8

Industrial Systems

8,343

29.3

9,740

34.3

Information Equipment Systems

859

3.0

1,115

3.9

Other

-

-

-

-

Total

28,435

100.0

28,397

100.0

Notes:

1.

Amounts are based on sales prices.

  1. 2. Amounts are exclusive of consumption and other taxes.

  2. Status of Orders Received

3Q Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

Business segment

(June 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

(June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Orders Received

Balance

Orders Received

Balance

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Transportation Systems

16,997

20,947

20,533

25,522

Industrial Systems

9,953

8,004

8,274

5,790

Information Equipment Systems

914

343

1,355

716

Other

11

-

4

-

Total

27,877

29,296

30,167

32,029

Notes:

1.

Amounts are based on sales prices.

  1. 2. Amounts are exclusive of consumption and other taxes.

  2. Sales Status

3Q Fiscal 2018

3Q Fiscal 2019

Business segment

(June 1, 2018 to February, 28 2019)

(June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

Transportation Systems

19,804

67.0

17,610

61.5

Industrial Systems

8,638

29.2

9,667

33.8

Information Equipment Systems

1,098

3.7

1,339

4.7

Other

11

0.0

4

0.0

Total

29,553

100.0

28,621

100.0

Notes:

1.

Amounts are based on sales prices.

2. Amounts are exclusive of consumption and other taxes.

Disclaimer

TOYO Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 23:57:04 UTC
