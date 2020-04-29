Toyo Denki Seizo K K : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019NEW

Takatoshi Ohtsuka, General Manager, Management Planning Division
Scheduled date of submission of quarterly financial report
:
April 13, 2020
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments
:
-
Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials
:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing
:
No
(Note: Amounts less than one million yen in financial statements and supplementary data are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
3Q Fiscal 2019
28,621
(3.2)
472
-
687
-
693
294.2
3Q Fiscal 2018
29,553
5.7
(133)
-
(54)
-
175
513.1
(Note) Comprehensive income:
3Q Fiscal 2019
(1,250) million yen [-%]
3Q Fiscal 2018
(428) million yen [-%]
Net Income per Share
Diluted Net Income
per Share
Yen
Yen
3Q Fiscal 2019
77.54
-
3Q Fiscal 2018
19.03
-
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Ratio (%)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of February 29, 2020
54,492
23,285
42.7
As of May 31, 2019
58,001
24,804
42.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of February 29, 2020
23,285 million yen
As of May 31, 2019
24,804 million yen
2. Dividend Information
Annual Dividend (Yen)
1Q
Interim
3Q
Fiscal Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2018
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
Fiscal 2019
-
0.00
-
Fiscal 2019 (Forecast)
30.00
30.00
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No
3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures show year-on-year increase or decrease.)
Net Income
Net Income per
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to Owners
Share (Yen)
of the Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
42,000
2.0
900
61.4
1,100
121.8
900
30.4
100.65
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced performance forecast: No
Notes:
Transfers of major subsidiaries during the period: No
(Transfers of specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation)
Newly included: - companies (name of the company)
Excluded: - companies (name of the company)
Application of special accounting practices for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statement: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions to accounting standards and related practices: No
Any changes other than (a) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding as of the end of the period (including treasury stock):
Number of shares of treasury stock as of the end of the period:
Average number of shares for the period (fiscal year-to-date):
3Q Fiscal 2019
9,735,000 shares
Fiscal 2018
9,735,000 shares
3Q Fiscal 2019
793,343 shares
Fiscal 2018
792,966 shares
3Q Fiscal 2019
8,941,867 shares
3Q Fiscal 2018
9,242,854 shares
Quarterly financial reports are not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
Disclaimer concerning the proper use of business results forecasts and other relevant specific items (Note on forward-looking statements)
The forecasts for business results presented in this document are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information. Toyo Denki Seizo K. K. (hereinafter Toyo Denki) cautions readers that due to a variety of factors actual results may differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" in the Accompanying Materials on page 3 for details relating to forecasts of operating results (available in Japanese only).
This report is an abridged translation of the Japanese summary consolidated business results, which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, for reference purpose only.
2. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
(As of May 31, 2019)
(As of February 29, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,240
1,806
Trade notes and accounts receivable
14,192
14,878
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
1,443
1,085
Products and finished goods
991
766
Work in process
3,504
4,052
Raw materials and stored goods
3,074
2,958
Advances
47
26
Other accounts receivable
461
119
Other
64
280
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(0)
Total current assets
26,019
25,973
Fixed assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
12,210
12,265
Accumulated depreciation
(5,119)
(5,410)
Buildings and structures, net
7,090
6,854
Machinery and equipment
8,174
8,193
Accumulated depreciation
(6,732)
(7,023)
Machinery and equipment, net
1,441
1,170
Land
1,301
1,301
Construction in progress
31
50
Other
4,410
4,576
Accumulated depreciation
(3,592)
(3,838)
Other, net
818
738
Total property, plant and equipment
10,683
10,115
Intangible assets
Software
677
515
Software in progress
-
14
Other
14
14
Total intangible assets
692
544
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
17,856
14,805
Deferred tax assets
164
149
Other
2,598
2,916
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12)
(12)
Total investments and other assets
20,606
17,858
Total fixed assets
31,982
28,518
Total assets
58,001
54,492
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
(As of May 31, 2019)
(As of February 29, 2020)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade notes and accounts payable
2,670
2,747
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
5,944
5,660
Short-term debt
2,462
2,977
Accrued expenses
678
805
Income taxes payable
320
172
Consumption and other taxes payable
579
74
Advances received
59
50
Deposits received
216
200
Reserve for directors' bonuses
38
35
Reserve for employees' bonuses
819
421
Reserve for order losses
570
582
Other
402
154
Total current liabilities
14,763
13,882
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
12,961
12,433
Long-term payables
20
20
Deferred tax liabilities
1,554
857
Net defined benefit liability
3,893
4,009
Other
4
3
Total long-term liabilities
18,433
17,324
Total liabilities
33,197
31,207
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
4,998
4,998
Capital surplus
3,177
3,177
Retained earnings
10,797
11,222
Treasury stock
(1,280)
(1,280)
Total shareholders' equity
17,693
18,117
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities
7,176
5,285
Foreign currency translation adjustments
126
39
Adjustments of defined benefit plans
(192)
(156)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,110
5,167
Total net assets
24,804
23,285
Total liabilities and net assets
58,001
54,492
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income for the First Three Quarters
(Millions of yen)
3Q Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
(June 1, 2018 to
(June 1, 2019 to
February 28, 2019)
February 29, 2020)
Net Sales
29,553
28,621
Cost of sales
24,252
22,788
Gross profit
5,301
5,833
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,434
5,361
Operating income (loss)
(133)
472
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
1
Dividend income
233
223
Equity in profit of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
-
40
Insurance claim income related to disaster
-
92
Miscellaneous income
36
35
Total non-operating income
271
393
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
110
67
Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
11
-
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
3
0
Foreign exchange losses
21
30
Disaster recover expenses
-
68
Miscellaneous loss
45
10
Total non-operating expenses
192
177
Ordinary income (loss)
(54)
687
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
571
447
Total extraordinary income
571
447
Extraordinary loss
Expenses for commemorative events of the 100th anniversary
53
-
Total extraordinary losses
53
-
Income before income taxes
463
1,135
Income taxes: Current
195
301
Income taxes: Deferred
91
140
Total income taxes
287
442
Net income
175
693
Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
175
693
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the First Three Quarters
(Millions of yen)
3Q Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
(June 1, 2018 to
(June 1, 2019 to
February 28, 2019)
February 29, 2020)
Net income
175
693
Other comprehensive income
Unrealized holding gains on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Adjusted amounts of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates to which the equity method is applied
(590)
(1,891)
5
(11)
37
35
(56)
(76)
Total other comprehensive income
(604)
(1,943)
Comprehensive income
(428)
(1,250)
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(428)
(1,250)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable
(Segment Information)
[Segment Information]
First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2018 (June 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) Information regarding Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reporting Segment
(Millions of yen)
Reporting Segment
Amount
Recorded on
Information
Other
Adjustment
Quarterly
Transportation
Industrial
Total
Amount
Consolidated
Equipment
(Note 1)
Systems
Systems
(Note 2)
Statements
Systems
of Income
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to third parties
19,804
8,638
1,098
11
29,553
-
29,553
Inter-segment sales
37
0
-
433
472
(472)
-
and transfers
Total
19,841
8,639
1,098
445
30,025
(472)
29,553
Segment profit
1,457
269
213
25
1,965
(2,099)
(133)
Notes:
1.
The "Other" segment includes operations not included in reporting segments such as the dispatch of temporary staff.
The segment profit adjustment amount is a loss of 2,099 million yen. This is comprised of an elimination of inter- segment sales and transfer amount of a loss of 1 million yen and corporate expenditure (a loss of 2,097 million yen) that is not allocated to each reporting segment. Corporate expenditure is primarily comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as research and development costs that are not allocated to each reporting segment.
Segment profit has been adjusted with operating loss recorded under the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019 (June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
Information regarding Net Sales and Income (Loss) by Reporting Segment
(Millions of yen)
Reporting Segment
Amount
Recorded on
Information
Other
Adjustment
Quarterly
Transportation
Industrial
Total
Amount
Consolidated
Equipment
(Note 1)
Systems
Systems
(Note 2)
Statements
Systems
of Income
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to third parties
17,610
9,667
1,339
4
28,621
-
28,621
Inter-segment sales
4
0
-
391
396
(396)
-
and transfers
Total
17,615
9,667
1,339
395
29,018
(396)
28,621
Segment profit
1,459
772
388
5
2,627
(2,154)
472
Notes:
1.
The "Other" segment includes operations not included in reporting segments such as the dispatch of temporary staff.
The segment profit adjustment amount is a loss of 2,154 million yen. This is comprised of an elimination of inter- segment sales and transfer amount of a loss of 0 million yen and corporate expenditure (a loss of 2,154 million yen) that is not allocated to each reporting segment. Corporate expenditure is primarily comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as research and development costs that are not allocated to each reporting segment.
Segment profit has been adjusted with operating income recorded under the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
3. Supporting Materials for the Financial Results
Status of Production, Orders, and Sales
(a) Production Status
3Q Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
Business segment
(June 1, 2018 to February, 28 2019)
(June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Transportation Systems
19,232
67.6
17,540
61.8
Industrial Systems
8,343
29.3
9,740
34.3
Information Equipment Systems
859
3.0
1,115
3.9
Other
-
-
-
-
Total
28,435
100.0
28,397
100.0
Notes:
1.
Amounts are based on sales prices.
2. Amounts are exclusive of consumption and other taxes.
Status of Orders Received
3Q Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
Business segment
(June 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)
(June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
Orders Received
Balance
Orders Received
Balance
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Transportation Systems
16,997
20,947
20,533
25,522
Industrial Systems
9,953
8,004
8,274
5,790
Information Equipment Systems
914
343
1,355
716
Other
11
-
4
-
Total
27,877
29,296
30,167
32,029
Notes:
1.
Amounts are based on sales prices.
2. Amounts are exclusive of consumption and other taxes.
Sales Status
3Q Fiscal 2018
3Q Fiscal 2019
Business segment
(June 1, 2018 to February, 28 2019)
(June 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
(Millions of yen)
(%)
(Millions of yen)
(%)
Transportation Systems
19,804
67.0
17,610
61.5
Industrial Systems
8,638
29.2
9,667
33.8
Information Equipment Systems
1,098
3.7
1,339
4.7
Other
11
0.0
4
0.0
Total
29,553
100.0
28,621
100.0
Notes:
1.
Amounts are based on sales prices.
2. Amounts are exclusive of consumption and other taxes.
