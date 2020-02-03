Log in
Toyo Machinery & Metal : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

02/03/2020 | 09:46pm EST

Feb 4, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:201KB)

Nov 8, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:112KB)

Jul 31, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:110KB)

May 31, 2019

NOTICE OF THE 145TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:81KB)

May 15, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)

Feb 13, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:109KB)

Oct 31, 2018

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:90KB)

Jul 31, 2018

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:89KB)

Jun 21, 2018

Mid-Term Management Plan(PDF:239KB)

Jun 05, 2018

NOTICE OF THE 144TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:106KB)

May 09, 2018

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](PDF:88KB)

Jun 31, 2018

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)

Nov 06, 2017

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)

Jul 31, 2017

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:70KB)

Jun 08, 2017

NOTICE OF THE 143RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:100KB)

May 10, 2017

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](PDF:110KB)

Jan 31, 2017

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:698KB)

Nov 01, 2016

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)

Jul 29, 2016

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:71KB)

Jun 08, 2016

NOTICE OF THE 142ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF:176KB)

May 10, 2016

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](PDF:113KB)

Feb 02, 2016

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:91KB)

Oct 30, 2015

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:92KB)

Aug 18, 2015

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](PDF:71KB)

Mid-Term Management Plan(PDF:230KB)

To see these page you need to install Adobe Reader.

Disclaimer

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 02:45:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 900 M
EBIT 2020 1 550 M
Net income 2020 930 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 10 604 M
Technical analysis trends TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 515,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiaki Tabata President & Representative Director
Kazunori Sogame Chairman
Mitsuru Sano Managing Director & Senior GM-Production
Kiyoshi Kunimatsu Director, GM-Manufacturing & Procurement
Kazumi Sunamoto Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO., LTD.-5.16%98
NORDSON CORPORATION3.70%9 964
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%4 194
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-13.25%3 903
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.29%3 658
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.55%3 493
