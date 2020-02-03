Toyo Machinery & Metal : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
02/03/2020 | 09:46pm EST
Feb 4, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:201KB)
Nov 8, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2019[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:112KB)
Jul 31, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2019[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:110KB)
May 31, 2019
NOTICE OF THE 145TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(
PDF:81KB)
May 15, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2019[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:91KB)
Feb 13, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:109KB)
Oct 31, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:90KB)
Jul 31, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2018[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:89KB)
Jun 21, 2018
Mid-Term Management Plan(
PDF:239KB)
Jun 05, 2018
NOTICE OF THE 144TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(
PDF:106KB)
May 09, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2018[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:88KB)
Jun 31, 2018
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:91KB)
Nov 06, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:92KB)
Jul 31, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2017[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:70KB)
Jun 08, 2017
NOTICE OF THE 143RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(
PDF:100KB)
May 10, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2017[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:110KB)
Jan 31, 2017
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:698KB)
Nov 01, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:92KB)
Jul 29, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2016[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:71KB)
Jun 08, 2016
NOTICE OF THE 142ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(
PDF:176KB)
May 10, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2016[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:113KB)
Feb 02, 2016
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2015[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:91KB)
Oct 30, 2015
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:92KB)
Aug 18, 2015
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2015[Japanese GAAP](
PDF:71KB)
Mid-Term Management Plan(
PDF:230KB)
Disclaimer
Sales 2020
30 900 M
EBIT 2020
1 550 M
Net income 2020
930 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
2,91%
P/E ratio 2020
11,3x
P/E ratio 2021
9,64x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,34x
Capi. / Sales2021
0,32x
Capitalization
10 604 M
Technical analysis trends TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
Last Close Price
515,00
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
