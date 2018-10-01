Toyo Seikan : Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Program (Acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act)

Log in
10/01/2018 | 10:52am CEST

[Translation]

October 1, 2018

Press Release

Ichio Otsuka

President and Representative Director

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

(Code: 5901, First Section of Tokyo Stock

Exchange)

Contact:

Kouki Ogasawara

Director and Operating Officer

General Manager of General Affairs Department

Phone: +81-3-4514-2001

Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Program (Acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. ("the Company") announces as follows the interim status of its share repurchase program under the provisions of Article 156 of the Company Act as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common shares of the Company

2.

Number of shares acquired:

1,019,800 shares

3.

Total acquisition price:

2,190,015,800 yen

4.

Period of acquisition:

From September 1 to September 30, 2018

(delivery-date basis)

5.

Means of acquisition:

Open-market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. The resolution regarding the repurchase at the Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2018

  • (1) Type of shares to be acquired:

  • (2) Total number of shares purchasable:Common shares of the Company 18,000,000 shares (maximum)

(Percentage of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 8.9%)

(3)

Total acquisition price of shares to be acquired:

30 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

From May 16, 2018, to March 29, 2019

2. The accumulated number of shares purchased according to the abovementioned resolution (As of September 30, 2018)

  • (1) Total number of shares acquired:

  • (2) Total acquisition price:

6,376,400 shares 12,469,766,900 yenThis notice is to provide information on the interim results of the Company's ongoing share repurchase program, and the program will continue to be implemented.

Disclaimer

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:51:08 UTC



