Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd    5901   JP3613400005

TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(5901)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyo Seikan : Notice Regarding the end of the Share Repurchase Program (acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act) and the status of the program in the final period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:17am EDT

[Translation]

April 1, 2019

Press Release

Ichio Otsuka

President and Representative Director

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

(Code: 5901, First Section of Tokyo Stock

Exchange)

Contact:

Shinichiro Asada

General Manager of General Affairs Department

Phone: +81-3-4514-2001

Notice Regarding the end of the Share Repurchase Program

(acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act)

and the status of the program in the final period

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that as of March 29, 2019, it completed the share repurchase program conducted based on the resolution of its Board meeting held on May 15, 2018, a buyback program under the provisions of Article 156 of the Company Act as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act. The status of the program in the final period is described below.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common shares of the Company

2.

Number of shares acquired:

0 shares

3.

Total acquisition price:

0 yen

4.

Period of acquisition:

From March 1 to March 29, 2019 (delivery-date basis)

5.

Means of acquisition:

Open-market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. The resolution regarding the repurchase at the Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2018

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares purchasable:

18,000,000 shares (maximum)

(Percentage of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 8.9%)

(3)

Total acquisition price of shares to be acquired:

30 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

From May 16, 2018, to March 29, 2019

2.The accumulated number of shares purchased according to the abovementioned resolution (As of March 29, 2019)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

9,523,300 shares

(2)

Total acquisition price:

19,999,837,200 yen

Disclaimer

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:16:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS
10:17aTOYO SEIKAN : Notice Regarding the end of the Share Repurchase Program (acquisit..
PU
03/27TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/01TOYO SEIKAN : Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Progra..
PU
2018TOYO SEIKAN : Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Progra..
PU
2018TOYO SEIKAN : Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Progra..
PU
2018TOYO SEIKAN : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fisca..
PU
2018TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Half-year results
CO
2018TOYO SEIKAN : Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Progra..
PU
2018TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TOYO SEIKAN : Notice Regarding the Interim Status of the Share Repurchase Progra..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 788 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20 100 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
P/E ratio 2020 20,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 460 B
Chart TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 900  JPY
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ichio Otsuka President & Representative Director
Takao Nakai Chairman
Masashi Gobun Director, Head-Finance & Information Systems
Mitsuo Arai Independent Outside Director
Hideaki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO SEIKAN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-9.21%4 147
BALL CORPORATION25.84%19 335
BRAMBLES LIMITED15.86%13 261
AMCOR LIMITED16.15%12 610
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION25.79%9 489
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.27%7 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About