Toyo Seikan : Notice Regarding the end of the Share Repurchase Program (acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act) and the status of the program in the final period

[Translation]

April 1, 2019

Press Release

Ichio Otsuka

President and Representative Director

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

(Code: 5901, First Section of Tokyo Stock

Exchange)

Contact:

Shinichiro Asada

General Manager of General Affairs Department

Phone: +81-3-4514-2001

Notice Regarding the end of the Share Repurchase Program

(acquisition of own shares under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act)

and the status of the program in the final period

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that as of March 29, 2019, it completed the share repurchase program conducted based on the resolution of its Board meeting held on May 15, 2018, a buyback program under the provisions of Article 156 of the Company Act as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act. The status of the program in the final period is described below.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common shares of the Company 2. Number of shares acquired: 0 shares 3. Total acquisition price: 0 yen 4. Period of acquisition: From March 1 to March 29, 2019 (delivery-date basis) 5. Means of acquisition: Open-market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. The resolution regarding the repurchase at the Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2018

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares purchasable: 18,000,000 shares (maximum) (Percentage of the outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 8.9%) (3) Total acquisition price of shares to be acquired: 30 billion yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period: From May 16, 2018, to March 29, 2019

2.The accumulated number of shares purchased according to the abovementioned resolution (As of March 29, 2019)