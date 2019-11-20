Log in
Toyo Tanso : Announcement concerning reinforcement of production facilities for carbon Sliders

11/20/2019 | 10:06pm EST

2019.11.21

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called 'Toyo Tanso') announces that it has decided to implement facility investment for reinforcement of production capacity of carbon Sliders at Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture).

1. Background of Investment

Through the establishment of this subsidiary, Toyo Tanso aims to further expand business for the carbon brush business in the Chinese market.
Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture)

Carbon Sliders

2. Outline of Investment

  • Investment Place: Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture)
  • Investment Contents: Reinforcement of equipment to manufacturing carbon Sliders
  • Operation Time: 4th quarter of FY 2020

  • 3. About carbon Sliders

    The slider, energized while in contact with the trolley wire, is required the following conditions;

  • Excellent Electrical Conductivity
  • Reduction of trolley wire wear and wear resistance of sliding plate itself
  • Proper mechanical hardness
  • Excellent ark resistance
  • Reduce environmental impact
  • Excellent wear resistance in harsh environments (temperature, climate, etc.)

  • Toyo Tanso's carbon Sliders have been used more widely since the 1990s because they are less likely to wear overhead wires than metal and can reduce maintenance costs.

    ■Related Link
    About Slider , power collector (Product website)

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 03:05:02 UTC
