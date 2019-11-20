Toyo Tanso : Announcement concerning reinforcement of production facilities for carbon Sliders

2019.11.21

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called 'Toyo Tanso') announces that it has decided to implement facility investment for reinforcement of production capacity of carbon Sliders at Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture).

1. Background of Investment

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called 'Toyo Tanso') announces that it has decided to implement facility investment for reinforcement of production capacity of carbon Sliders at Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture).

Through the establishment of this subsidiary, Toyo Tanso aims to further expand business for the carbon brush business in the Chinese market.

Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture)



Carbon Sliders



2. Outline of Investment