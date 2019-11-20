Toyo Tanso : Announcement concerning reinforcement of production facilities for carbon Sliders

2019.11.21
Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. (hereinafter called 'Toyo Tanso') announces that it has decided to implement facility investment for reinforcement of production capacity of carbon Sliders at Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture).
1. Background of Investment
Through the establishment of this subsidiary, Toyo Tanso aims to further expand business for the carbon brush business in the Chinese market.
Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture)
Carbon Sliders
2. Outline of Investment
Investment Place: Hagiwara plant (Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture)
Investment Contents: Reinforcement of equipment to manufacturing carbon Sliders
Operation Time: 4th quarter of FY 2020
3. About carbon Sliders
The slider, energized while in contact with the trolley wire, is required the following conditions;
Excellent Electrical Conductivity
Reduction of trolley wire wear and wear resistance of sliding plate itself
Proper mechanical hardness
Excellent ark resistance
Reduce environmental impact
Excellent wear resistance in harsh environments (temperature, climate, etc.)
Toyo Tanso's carbon Sliders have been used more widely since the 1990s because they are less likely to wear overhead wires than metal and can reduce maintenance costs.
