Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.    5310   JP3616000000

TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.

(5310)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyo Tanso : Mechanical Carbon, comply with FDA standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:05pm EST

2019.11.05

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Toyo Tanso') is pleased to inform you that the main material of carbon materials for machinery has been approved to comply with FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) safety standards.

1.Overview
Materials used in food manufacturing facilities and equipment in the United States are required to comply with FDA (Food and Drug Administration) food safety standards. Under the guidance of a professional consultant, Toyo Tanso collected and analyzed various data on the main materials of mechanical carbon, submitted it to the FDA, and proved it complies with safety standards.
In response to this, our machinery carbon products (sliding parts such as bearings, seal rings, packings, and vanes) can be used as materials for food production facilities and equipment applications in the US and the Nordic region where there is no third-party Certification Authority.
Applied products : Carbon graphite sliding parts, Resin impregnated carbon graphite sliding parts

2.About Mechanical Carbon (Carbon products for Mechanical applications)
The self-lubricating properties and heat and chemical resistance of carbon materials are being used in many fields, in which typical metal sliding materials cannot be used due to their inability to cope well with high temperature atmospheres, immersion in fluids, or exposure to lubricants. [Attachment]

Application Examples
[Attachment]

■Related Release■ July 2, 2019 Launch of new website for Mexico, Indonesia, India

Disclaimer

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 01:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
08:05pTOYO TANSO : Mechanical Carbon, comply with FDA standards
PU
08/08TOYO TANSO : Announcement concerning establishment of overseas subsidiary in Che..
PU
06/12TOYO TANSO : Announcement concerning introduction of high purity furnace in Chin..
PU
2018TOYO TANSO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TOYO TANSO : Expansion of graphite sheet factory and holding completion ceremony
PU
2018TOYO TANSO : Announcement concerning reinforcement of production facilities for ..
PU
2018TOYO TANSO : Update of "Corporate Philosophy (CEO's message)"
PU
2017TOYO TANSO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TOYO TANSO : at M-Tech Osaka (Mechanical Conponents & Materials Technology Expo)
PU
2017TOYO TANSO : USA awarded "FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT"
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 37 000 M
EBIT 2019 5 800 M
Net income 2019 4 000 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 54 047 M
Technical analysis trends TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4 500,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 577,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naotaka Kondo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeki Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting
Guo Bin Zhan Director, Executive Officer & Head-Global Sales
Syogo Yamada Independent Outside Director
Hiroki Tsutsumi Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO TANSO CO., LTD.22.66%500
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-56.93%35 801
TE CONNECTIVITY21.01%30 745
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 698
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.31.64%4 628
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.14.47%4 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group