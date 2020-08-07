Toyo Tire : Announcement Regarding Revisions to Results Forecasts

Aug 7, 2020

To whom it may concern

Announcement Regarding Revisions to Results Forecasts

Hyogo, Japan - Aug 7, 2020 - Toyo Tire Corporation (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announced today that it has revised its consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020), which were originally announced on May 12, 2020.

1. Revisions to the full-year consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Profit (loss) Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Earnings per income income owners of share (yen) parent Previous forecasts (A) TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD (announced on May 12, 2020) Revised forecasts (B) 330,000 30,000 25,400 14,000 90.95 Change (B-A) ― ― ― ― ― Percentage of change ― ― ― ― ― (Reference) FY2019 377,457 38,447 36,645 24,482 161.41 (Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019)

2. Reasons for the revisions

Given the impossibility of foreseeing the end to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult to reasonably assess the impact of the pandemic on the earnings results of the Toyo Tire Group, so we made the decision to withdraw our results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which was announced on May 12, 2020 in the original Japanese version of the Summary Report of Consolidated Business Performance for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 .

As of this writing, there is no sign of the pandemic ending in the near future. Now that economic activities have been resuming in phases as the Japanese government completely lifted its emergency declaration on May 25, 2020, and the governments in the U.S. and European countries

