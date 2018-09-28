Toyo Tire & Rubber : Announcement of Personnel Changes

Announcement of Personnel Changes
Hyogo, Japan - September 28, 2018 - TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following Personnel Change.
1. Personnel Change (Effective October 1, 2018)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Continuing Position
|
Yoshihisa Shiosaka
|
General Manager,
O. E. Tire Technical Service Dept., R&D Division No.1
|
O. E. Tire Technical Service Dept., R&D Division No.1
Corporate Communications Planning
Head office
Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-789-3272
Tokyo Branch office
Telephone: +81-3-5822-6621 Facsimile: +81-3-3865-2240
