TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD.
Toyo Tire & Rubber : Announcement of Personnel Changes

09/28/2018 | 04:07am CEST

Announcement of Personnel Changes

Hyogo, Japan - September 28, 2018 - TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following Personnel Change.

1. Personnel Change (Effective October 1, 2018)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Continuing Position

Yoshihisa Shiosaka

General Manager,

O. E. Tire Technical Service Dept., R&D Division No.1

O. E. Tire Technical Service Dept., R&D Division No.1

Corporate Communications Planning

Head office

Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-789-3272

Tokyo Branch office

Telephone: +81-3-5822-6621 Facsimile: +81-3-3865-2240

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:06:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 394 B
EBIT 2018 48 000 M
Net income 2018 22 583 M
Debt 2018 86 467 M
Yield 2018 2,27%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 8,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 252 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Shimizu President & Representative Director
Tetsuo Tatara Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tamotsu Sakuramoto Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Ken Morita Independent Outside Director
Atsushi Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD.-13.20%2 241
BRIDGESTONE CORP-19.22%29 187
MICHELIN-13.63%21 764
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-7.38%5 633
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-23.96%5 560
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-20.66%4 024
