TOYODA GOSEI : Notice Concerning the Revision of Financial Forecasts

September 19, 2018

Company name Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd Representative name President Naoki Miyazaki （Code number 7282 Tokyo/Nagoya stock exchange） Contact Senior General Manager （ TEL．052－400－5131 ）

Notice Concerning the Revision of Financial Forecasts

This is to inform that Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd revised the financial forecasts disclosed in April 27th, 2018 as follows, considering the matters such as "Settlements for Class Action in the U.S." that will be disclosed today.

●Revision of financial forecasts

Revision of forecasts of consolidated financial results (Cumulative) in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March of 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Revenue Operating Profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Previous forecast（Ａ） Millions of yen 390,000 Millions of yen 18,000 Millions of yen 18,000 Millions of yen 10,000 yen 77.26 Revised forecast（Ｂ） 388,000 10,500 10,500 5,000 38.63 Difference （Ｂ－Ａ） △2,000 △7,500 △7,500 △5,000 Ratio of difference （％） △0.5 △41.7 △41.7 △50.0

（※） Consolidated financial results in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year based on IFRS are not disclosed because it is before audits.

Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Revenue Operating Profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Previous forecast（Ａ） Millions of yen 810,000 Millions of yen 44,000 Millions of yen 45,000 Millions of yen 27,000 yen 208.60 Revised forecast（Ｂ） 810,000 37,500 38,500 22,500 173.83 Difference（Ｂ－Ａ） 0 △6,500 △6,500 △4,500 Ratio of difference （％） 0.0 △14.8 △14.4 △16.7 （※Reference） Previous Performance （FY2018） 807,958 35,179 35,507 21,361 165.04

（※） Previous performance is disclosed based on IFRS since IFRS is applied to the consolidated financial results in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The reason for revisions of financial forecasts

In the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March of 2019, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd expects to recognize the settlement amount disclosed today in "Settlements for Class Action in the U.S." as antitrust related loss and consider the effects of operation suspension for customers affected by the typhoon No. 21 and the earthquake in East area of Iburi city in Hokkaido, Japan. Therefore, we revised the financial forecasts disclosed as above since operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to lower the previous profit forecasts.