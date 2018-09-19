TOYODA GOSEI : Notice Concerning the Revision of Financial Forecasts
0
09/19/2018 | 01:43am CEST
September 19, 2018
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd
Naoki Miyazaki
（Code number 7282 Tokyo/Nagoya stock exchange）Contact Senior General Manager（TEL．052－400－5131）
Toshio Goto
Notice Concerning the Revision of Financial Forecasts
This is to inform that Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd revised the financial forecasts disclosed in April 27th, 2018 as follows, considering the matters such as"Settlements for Class Action in the U.S."that will be disclosed today.
●Revision of financial forecasts
Revision of forecasts of consolidated financial results (Cumulative) in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March of 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
Previous forecast（Ａ）
Millions of yen390,000
Millions of yen18,000
Millions of yen18,000
Millions of yen10,000
yen77.26
Revised forecast（Ｂ）
388,000
10,500
10,500
5,000
38.63
Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）
△2,000
△7,500
△7,500
△5,000
Ratio of difference（％）
△0.5
△41.7
△41.7
△50.0
（※）Consolidated financial results in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year based on IFRS are not disclosed because it is before audits.
Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
Previous forecast（Ａ）
Millions of yen810,000
Millions of yen44,000
Millions of yen45,000
Millions of yen27,000
yen208.60
Revised forecast（Ｂ）
810,000
37,500
38,500
22,500
173.83
Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）
0
△6,500
△6,500
△4,500
Ratio of difference（％）
0.0
△14.8
△14.4
△16.7
（※Reference）Previous Performance
（FY2018）
807,958
35,179
35,507
21,361
165.04
（※）Previous performance is disclosed based on IFRS since IFRS is applied to the consolidated financial results in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
The reason for revisions of financial forecasts
In the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March of 2019, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd expects to recognize the settlement amount disclosed today in"Settlements for Class Action in the U.S."as antitrust related loss and consider the effects of operation suspension for customers affected by the typhoon No. 21 and the earthquake in East area of Iburi city in Hokkaido, Japan. Therefore, we revised the financial forecasts disclosed as above since operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to lower the previous profit forecasts.
