TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
TOYODA GOSEI : Notice Concerning the Revision of Financial Forecasts

09/19/2018 | 01:43am CEST

September 19, 2018

Whom it may concern

Company name

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd

Representative name

President

Naoki Miyazaki

Code number 7282 Tokyo/Nagoya stock exchange

Toshio Goto

Notice Concerning the Revision of Financial Forecasts

This is to inform that Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd revised the financial forecasts disclosed in April 27th, 2018 as follows, considering the matters such as "Settlements for Class Action in the U.S." that will be disclosed today.

Revision of financial forecasts

Revision of forecasts of consolidated financial results (Cumulative) in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March of 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Revenue

Operating

Profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Previous forecast（Ａ）

Millions of yen 390,000

Millions of yen 18,000

Millions of yen 18,000

Millions of yen 10,000

yen 77.26

Revised forecast（Ｂ）

388,000

10,500

10,500

5,000

38.63

Difference （Ｂ－Ａ）

2,000

7,500

7,500

5,000

Ratio of difference （％）

0.5

41.7

41.7

50.0

（※） Consolidated financial results in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year based on IFRS are not disclosed because it is before audits.

Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Revenue

Operating

Profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Previous forecast（Ａ）

Millions of yen 810,000

Millions of yen 44,000

Millions of yen 45,000

Millions of yen 27,000

yen 208.60

Revised forecast（Ｂ）

810,000

37,500

38,500

22,500

173.83

Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）

0

6,500

6,500

4,500

Ratio of difference （％）

0.0

14.8

14.4

16.7

（※Reference Previous Performance

FY2018

807,958

35,179

35,507

21,361

165.04

（※） Previous performance is disclosed based on IFRS since IFRS is applied to the consolidated financial results in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The reason for revisions of financial forecasts

In the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March of 2019, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd expects to recognize the settlement amount disclosed today in "Settlements for Class Action in the U.S." as antitrust related loss and consider the effects of operation suspension for customers affected by the typhoon No. 21 and the earthquake in East area of Iburi city in Hokkaido, Japan. Therefore, we revised the financial forecasts disclosed as above since operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of parent are expected to lower the previous profit forecasts.

Disclaimer

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:42:00 UTC
