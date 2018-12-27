Toyoda Gosei : Announces Changes in Organizational Responsibilities of Corporate Officers

Kiyosu, Japan, December 27, 2018: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. announces the following changes in organizational responsibilities of Corporate Officers, to take effect on January 1, 2019.
(Only places where organizational responsibility changed are listed here; underlines indicate changes)
|
New
|
Previous
|
Name
|
Corporate Officer
In charge of Quality Assurance Division
and TQM Promotion Division
|
Corporate Officer
General Manger of Quality Assurance
Division; in charge of TQM Promotion Division
|
Hiroyasu Hirayama
|
Corporate Officer
Deputy Chief of Plastic Parts Production
Center
|
Corporate Officer
Deputy Chief of Product Development Center;
in charge of Research & Development Division
|
Tadashi Yamamoto
|
Corporate Officer
In charge of Production Engineering
Management Division
|
Corporate Officer
General Manager of Production Engineering
Management Division
|
Misao Fukuda
|
Corporate Officer
President, Toyoda Gosei Meteor GmbH
|
Corporate Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning Division
|
Katsumi Saito
