TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Toyoda Gosei : Announces Changes in Organizational Responsibilities of Corporate Officers

12/27/2018 | 07:10am CET

Kiyosu, Japan, December 27, 2018: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. announces the following changes in organizational responsibilities of Corporate Officers, to take effect on January 1, 2019.

(Only places where organizational responsibility changed are listed here; underlines indicate changes)

New Previous Name
　Corporate Officer
In charge of Quality Assurance Division
and TQM Promotion Division 		　Corporate Officer
General Manger of Quality Assurance
Division; in charge of TQM Promotion Division 		Hiroyasu Hirayama
　Corporate Officer
Deputy Chief of Plastic Parts Production

Center

　Corporate Officer
Deputy Chief of Product Development Center;
in charge of Research & Development Division 		Tadashi Yamamoto
　Corporate Officer
In charge of Production Engineering

Management Division

　Corporate Officer
General Manager of Production Engineering
Management Division 		Misao Fukuda
　Corporate Officer
President, Toyoda Gosei Meteor GmbH 		　Corporate Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning Division 		Katsumi Saito

Disclaimer

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 06:09:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Naoki Miyazaki President & Representative Director
Masaki Oka Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-IT
Tomonobu Yamada Director, GM-Sales & Head-Special Machines
Toshihiro Yokoi Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Toru Koyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.-30.31%2 533
DENSO CORP-33.53%34 155
CONTINENTAL-45.48%28 010
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 913
APTIV-27.22%16 188
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.83%15 139
