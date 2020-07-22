Log in
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyoda Gosei : Develops Deep UV LED Light Module for Sterilization

07/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) has developed a deep UV LED light module for use in the sterilization of water, air, and surfaces. These new modules take advantage of the technology that the company has accumulated over 30 years in the development and production of blue LEDs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005973/en/

Deep UV LED light modules (Photo: Business Wire)

Deep UV LED light modules (Photo: Business Wire)

Deep UV LEDs emit short wavelength ultraviolet light that can destroy the genetic materials of viruses and bacteria. They are promising as a new sterilizing light source that can be used in place of mercury lamps, for which there is environmental concern.

With the aim of spreading applications of this technology, Toyoda Gosei has been developing products in modules or units with waterproof or heat dissipation features. In a joint experiment conducted with the Biomedical Science Association* using human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E), which has genetic materials similar to those of the virus that causes Covid-19 (SARS-CoV2), these modules were demonstrated to be highly effective in sterilization.

Toyoda Gosei is cooperating with the Toyota Group and other companies to develop applications for water, air and surface sterilization that contribute to safer and healthier living. The company will continue to contribute to the creation of a sustainable society through the core technologies it has cultivated.

*Certified NPO in Japan made up of specialists from national research institutes and universities in the fields of medicine, pharmaceutics, veterinary medicine, agriculture and more


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 681 B 6 374 M 6 374 M
Net income 2021 8 829 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net cash 2021 284 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 272 B 2 546 M 2 548 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 39 403
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 613,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 101,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toru Koyama President & Representative Director
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
Masaki Oka Director, GM-Accounting & Information Technology
Tomonobu Yamada Representative Director & Vice President
Masakazu Hashimoto Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.-23.46%2 576
DENSO CORPORATION-16.73%29 803
APTIV PLC-13.79%22 126
CONTINENTAL AG-20.86%20 177
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.10.46%19 245
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.23%17 407
