Toyoda Gosei : Introduces Extra-Large Spindle Grille

03/26/2020 | 12:01am EDT

For use on Lexus LM in China

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s new extra-large spindle grilles are used on the Lexus LM, a luxury minivan newly sold in China by Toyota Motor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005020/en/

Extra-large spindle grille (Photo: Business Wire)

Extra-large spindle grille (Photo: Business Wire)

Toyoda Gosei (TOKYO:7282) has exploited its expertise in plastic molding and surface decoration using plating and painting to produce spindle grilles that give a bold look to the face of Lexus brand vehicles. The new Lexus LM was launched for the growing luxury minivan segments in Asian and other markets. The flagship model adopts the new spindle grille, which is 1.5 times larger than the grilles on existing Lexus models, for an elegant exterior with a commanding presence.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop its expertise in rubber and plastic technologies to meet the diverse needs of customers.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 828 B
EBIT 2020 19 267 M
Net income 2020 11 286 M
Debt 2020 32 836 M
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 255 B
Chart TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 750,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 970,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naoki Miyazaki President & Representative Director
Masaki Oka Director, GM-Accounting & Information Technology
Tomonobu Yamada Director, Executive Officer & GM-Sales
Toru Koyama Representative Director & Vice President
Masakazu Hashimoto Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.2.51%2 039
DENSO CORPORATION5.06%23 787
CONTINENTAL AG-42.90%14 210
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.80%13 639
APTIV PLC-47.86%12 638
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.85%10 893
