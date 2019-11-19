Toyoda Gosei : to Enhance Production Capacity for Interiors/Exteriors in US

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will enhance its production capacity for interior and exterior products at three production subsidiaries in the USA to keep up with growing sales of large products such as radiator grilles in North America.

The company will invest a total of USD60.3 million in three companies, Toyoda Gosei Texas LLC, TG Missouri Corporation, and TG Kentucky LLC by the end of FY2021. It will be used to expand plant buildings and increase equipment such as molding machines and painting equipment. With this investment, the Toyoda Gosei Group intends to grow North American sales of interior and exterior products to approximately JPY87 billion by FY2025, an increase of about 1.3 times over FY2018 sales.

Toyoda Gosei positions North America as a key market in its 2025 Business Plan, the company’s medium- and long-term business plan. The company will continue to expand its development and production network in the US in order to respond flexibly and rapidly to the needs of customers in this market.

Outline of three companies whose production capacities will be increased

1. Company name Toyoda Gosei Texas, LLC TG Missouri Corporation TG Kentucky, LLC 2. Location San Antonio, Texas Perryville, Missouri Lebanon, Kentucky 3. Founded January 2005 April 1986 November 1997 4. Capital USD22 million USD30 million USD54 million 5. Shareholders Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation* 100% Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 80%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 20% Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 100% 6. Land area Approx. 120,000 m2 Approx. 1,109,750 m2 Approx. 327,750 m2 7. Building area After Approx. 35,600 m2 Approx. 91,500 m2 Approx. 60,200 m2 Before Approx. 23,400 m2 Approx. 85,600 m2 Approx. 58,500 m2 8. No. of employees 455 2,107 1,134 9. Products Interior/exterior products Interior/exterior products

Safety system products Interior/exterior products

Functional parts Investment amount Breakdown USD35.1 million USD17 million USD8.2 million Total USD60.3 million

* Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation is a full subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. and headquarters for the Americas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005009/en/