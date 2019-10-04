Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyoda Gosei : to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) will exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 23 through November 4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005041/en/

Toyoda Gosei Booth (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toyoda Gosei Booth (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Toyoda Gosei booth will highlight the company’s efforts to “grow as a global company that delivers satisfaction to customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment” as presented in its 2025 Business Plan. The company will display its CASE technologies that contribute to the coming mobility society and its concept models for future interiors and exteriors as a manufacturer specializing in rubber and plastics.

1. Main exhibits

1-1. CASE technologies

Modular products that combine safety functions and attractive design by integrating sensors and other electronic components into Toyoda Gosei’s main products such as front grilles and steering wheels, and new airbags for the age of autonomous driving will be exhibited.

Front grille module

This module is equipped with sensing functions that recognize the surrounding environment with cameras and millimeter wave radars, and signage functions that communicate the vehicle’s operating status to people nearby with LED lights.

Steering wheel module

Human machine interface functions are added for coordinated vehicle operations between humans and systems. Driver monitoring functions sense the condition of the driver with cameras and sensors, and information functions convey information with light and vibration.

• Comfortable operation is achieved through linkage with the steering systems of JTEKT Corporation.

Next-generation safety system

Airbags are integrated into seats to accommodate the more diverse occupant postures that are expected with autonomous driving.

• Seats equipped with these airbags can also be viewed at the Toyota Boshoku Corporation booth.

1-2. Future concept

Flesby III

In Flesby III, AI is applied to a soft body made with the use of rubber and plastic technology, making this car like a partner that can communicate through touch.
This exterior concept includes a safety function that absorbs shocks in the event of contact with a pedestrian, and an energy-saving function that optimizes the vehicle shape according to the driving situation.
The interior concept has a “first class” function that creates a feeling of calmness with a softly enveloping sheet and LED lighting that changes color depending on the scene.

1-3. Elemental technologies (experience area)

Visitors can experience various elemental technologies being employed for the realization of future concepts.

Commu-Touch

This is a haptic technology that simulates various tactile sensations using the vibration of e-Rubber, a next-generation rubber that expands and contracts with electricity.

e-Float

This technology uses vertical GaN power devices that can handle high power and high frequency power to send electricity wirelessly.

2. Press briefing

A press briefing will be held by the Toyoda Gosei President as shown below.

Date and time:

Thursday, October 24, 2019; 10:45–11:00

Place:

Toyoda Gosei Booth, Tokyo Big Sight (South Hall 3, 4)

Presenter:

Toyoda Gosei President Naoki Miyazaki

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
12:01aTOYODA GOSEI : to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019
BU
09/27TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02TOYODA GOSEI : Invests in AI Startup TRYETING Inc.
AQ
08/29TOYODA GOSEI : Invests in AI Startup TRYETING Inc.
BU
07/30TOYODA GOSEI : To Give Presentation on e-Rubber Haptics at International Compute..
AQ
07/30TOYODA GOSEI : Decides Investment in Slab, a 3D Printer Venture Company
AQ
07/04TOYODA GOSEI : Airbag Component Plant Starts Operation in Vietnam
AQ
04/26TOYODA GOSEI : Announces Changes to Executive Officer System
PU
03/27TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TOYODA GOSEI : Announces Changes in Organizational Responsibilities of Corporate..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 845 B
EBIT 2020 41 920 M
Net income 2020 26 370 M
Debt 2020 8 540 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 271 B
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 593,75  JPY
Last Close Price 2 096,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naoki Miyazaki President & Representative Director
Masaki Oka Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-IT
Tomonobu Yamada Director, GM-Sales & Head-Special Machines
Toshihiro Yokoi Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-HR
Toru Koyama Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.-1.36%2 590
DENSO CORPORATION-2.46%34 044
CONTINENTAL AG-5.26%25 669
APTIV34.16%22 396
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 480
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.11.15%16 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group