Toyoda Gosei : to Increase Airbag Part Production Capacity in Vietnam

0
11/12/2019 | 11:01pm EST

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will increase the production capacity at Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Co., Ltd. (TGHP), a production subsidiary making airbag parts in Vietnam, to meet the growing demand for airbags globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005509/en/

TGHP Thai Binh Plant (conceptual drawing after expansion) (Graphic: Business Wire)

A new building will be constructed at the company’s Thai Binh Plant and annual production capacity of the bags that inflate on impact in Vietnam will be increased to 2,500 bags by 2023, about 1.5 times the FY2018 level. Investment for this plant expansion will be about USD16.8 million. The construction of the new building and production at this plant will start from May 2020 and October 2021, respectively.

Airbags and other safety system products are a key business in Toyoda Gosei’s 2025 Business Plan, and by 2023 the company plans to increase global airbag production to 100 million units annually, approximately 1.6 times the level in FY2018.

Outline of TGHP

1. Company name

Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Co., Ltd.

2. Location

Headquarters Plant: Haiphong City

Thai Binh Plant: Tien Hai Industrial Park, Thai Binh Province

3. Founded

September 2004

4. Capital

USD67.5 million

5. Shareholders

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 95%; Toyota Tsusho Corp. 5%

 

Headquarters Plant: Land 135,000 m2; buildings: approx. 60,000 m2

6. Area

Thai Binh Plant: Land ~113,000 m2; buildings: approx. 55,000 m2

(before expansion: approx. 20,000 m2)

 

Headquarters Plant: Approx. 3,800

7. No. of employees

Thai Binh Plant: Approx. 2,000 (planned, as of the end of FY2023)

(before expansion: approx. 700 as of Sept. 2019)

8. Products

Airbag parts (bags), steering wheels

 


© Business Wire 2019
