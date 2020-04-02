Toyoda Gosei : to Restructure Production Subsidiaries in India for “TG One India”

Log in
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
04/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) will restructure its production subsidiaries in India to optimize its production network in that country. The company will transfer its all shares in Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. (TGSIN) to Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN) in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005844/en/

Toyoda Gosei’s locations in India (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toyoda Gosei’s locations in India (Graphic: Business Wire)

TGSIN supplies interiors and exteriors and other parts mainly to Toyota Motor in South India, while TGMIN supplies airbags, steering wheels, and other parts mainly to Suzuki Motor in North India. With this restructuring, Toyoda Gosei intends to develop a more flexible supply system in India that is not bound by product categories.

India is a market of focus in Toyoda Gosei’s medium and long term 2025 Business Plan. The company established TGMIN’s Gujarat Plant and Gurgaon Sales and Engineering Office in 2018, and will continue to enhance its development and production capacity in this emerging market.

Outline of TGSIN and TGMIN

1. Company name

Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd.

2. Location

Bangalore, India

Neemrana, Rajasthan, India (headquarters)

3. Established

September 1998

April 2008

4. Shareholders

[Before]

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 95%

Toyota Tsusho Corp. 5%

Toyoda Gosei 50.1%

Uno Minda Group 49.9%

[After]

TGMIN 95%

Toyota Tsusho Corp. 5%

5. Product category

Interiors & exteriors,
airbags, steering wheels

Airbags, steering wheels, weatherstrips
functional Components

6. No. of employees

674 (as of February 2020)

1,179 (as of February 2020)

 


© Business Wire 2020
