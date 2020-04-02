Toyoda Gosei : to Restructure Production Subsidiaries in India for “TG One India”

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) will restructure its production subsidiaries in India to optimize its production network in that country. The company will transfer its all shares in Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. (TGSIN) to Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN) in 2020.

TGSIN supplies interiors and exteriors and other parts mainly to Toyota Motor in South India, while TGMIN supplies airbags, steering wheels, and other parts mainly to Suzuki Motor in North India. With this restructuring, Toyoda Gosei intends to develop a more flexible supply system in India that is not bound by product categories.

India is a market of focus in Toyoda Gosei’s medium and long term 2025 Business Plan. The company established TGMIN’s Gujarat Plant and Gurgaon Sales and Engineering Office in 2018, and will continue to enhance its development and production capacity in this emerging market.

Outline of TGSIN and TGMIN

1. Company name Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. 2. Location Bangalore, India Neemrana, Rajasthan, India (headquarters) 3. Established September 1998 April 2008 4. Shareholders [Before] Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 95% Toyota Tsusho Corp. 5% Toyoda Gosei 50.1% Uno Minda Group 49.9% [After] TGMIN 95% Toyota Tsusho Corp. 5% 5. Product category Interiors & exteriors,

airbags, steering wheels Airbags, steering wheels, weatherstrips

functional Components 6. No. of employees 674 (as of February 2020) 1,179 (as of February 2020)

