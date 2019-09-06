Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Discovery of European subsidiary being subject of fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:32am EDT

News Release

Discovery of European subsidiary being subject of fraud

Kariya (JAPAN) -September 6, 2019- Toyota Boshoku Corporation (TOKYO:3116) announce a recent case involving fraudulent payment directions from a malicious third party that has resulted in a financial loss at our European subsidiary.

Together with the European subsidiary, we became aware that the directions were fraudulent shortly after the leakage. Recognizing the high possibility of criminal activity, we promptly established a team comprising legal professionals, then reported the loss to local investigating authorities. While cooperating in all aspects of the investigation, we are devoting our utmost efforts to procedures for securing/recovering the leaked funds.

We will promptly disclose any amendments to the released March 2020 earnings forecast if this incident makes such revision necessary.

[Outline]

Expected financial loss: Approximately 4 billion yen maximum (as of 5 September)

Incident date: 14 August

To ensure the confidentiality of the investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time. We ask for your understanding.

Contact:

TEL: +81-566-26-0301

External Affairs & Public Relations Div.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Available time: 8:30-17:30 Japan Time

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
04:32aTOYOTA BOSHOKU : Discovery of European subsidiary being subject of fraud
PU
09/03TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Delta Kogyo and Toyo Seat establish the Joint Venture to manufa..
PU
09/01TOYOTA BOSHOKU : exhibits at the International Motor Show (IAA)
PU
05/29TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Economy Class Seats Developed by Toyota Boshoku and ANA will Ap..
PU
04/07TOYOTA BOSHOKU : exhibit at the Auto Shanghai 2019
PU
04/07TOYOTA BOSHOKU : to Exhibit at Milan Design Week
PU
03/27TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Iwate University, Toyota Boshoku Conclude 'Comprehensive Cooper..
PU
2018TOYOTA BOSHOKU : to Exhibit at CES 2019 for the First Time
BU
2018TOYOTA BOSHOKU : to exhibit at CES2019 for the first time
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 406 B
EBIT 2020 54 867 M
Net income 2020 30 844 M
Finance 2020 64 311 M
Yield 2020 3,90%
P/E ratio 2020 8,65x
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 584,44  JPY
Last Close Price 1 435,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Numa President & Representative Director
Shuhei Toyoda Chairman
Teruo Suzuki Director, Vice President & GM-Corporate Planning
Yoshihiro Ito Director & Vice President
Yoshimasa Ishii Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-9.52%2 492
CUMMINS INC.15.73%23 461
RHEINMETALL46.77%5 279
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-18.03%2 333
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 305
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-34.22%2 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group