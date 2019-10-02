Log in
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
TOYOTA BOSHOKU : exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

10/02/2019

Proposal for future mobility space that providessystematic safety and comfort in collaboration within the Toyota Group

(Kariya, JAPAN) October 3, 2019 - TOYOTA BOSHOKU Corporation (TOKYO:3116), will be exhibiting at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 24th to November 4th*.

As the automotive customers' expectations are rapidly changing, TOYOTA BOSHOKU is leveraging the technical know-how within the Toyota Group companies to propose the 'MX191 ', an interior space concept based on the advent of autonomous driving scene in the future. Working in close collaboration with AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., DENSO Corporation, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., and TOKAI RIKA Co., Ltd., TOYOTA BOSHOKU has incorporated numerous advanced systems in its future interior concept called MX191.

1. Main Exhibits

1) Future concept model 'MX191' (Mobility eXperience)

Under the theme of 'more comfort, more safe, and more enjoyment', the MX191 introduces a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable mobility space during autonomous driving. It incorporates numerous advanced technologies of unique seat arrangements, next-generation safety systems integrated into seat and cabin, and an intelligent cabin environment that uplifts occupant status to be refreshed, relaxed, or awake.

2) Executive Lounge Seat (installed in TOYOTA ALPHARD／VELLFIRE)

Equipped with power ottoman and other unique features, this spacious second-row seat is designed to offer the ultimate in hospitality, relaxation and comfort.

2.Booth location

Booth No. S4303, South 3,4 hall, Tokyo Big Sight (Koto ward, Tokyo)

3.Press briefing

1)Date and time: October 24, 2019 from 11:00 to 11:15

2)Location: Toyota Boshoku booth (Booth No. S4303, South 3,4 hall)

3)Presenter: Takeshi Numa, President

*Press Day: October 23-24, Preview Day: October 25, General Public Days: October 25-November 4

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 03:13:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 406 B
EBIT 2020 53 556 M
Net income 2020 29 882 M
Finance 2020 64 531 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 284 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 561,11  JPY
Last Close Price 1 529,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Numa President & Representative Director
Shuhei Toyoda Chairman
Teruo Suzuki Director, Vice President & GM-Corporate Planning
Yoshihiro Ito Director & Vice President
Shinji Kano Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-3.59%2 596
CUMMINS INC.17.88%25 618
RHEINMETALL50.40%5 439
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-10.92%2 593
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-33.49%2 248
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.5.26%1 541
