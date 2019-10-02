TOYOTA BOSHOKU : exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Proposal for future mobility space that providessystematic safety and comfort in collaboration within the Toyota Group

(Kariya, JAPAN) October 3, 2019 - TOYOTA BOSHOKU Corporation (TOKYO:3116), will be exhibiting at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 24th to November 4th*.

As the automotive customers' expectations are rapidly changing, TOYOTA BOSHOKU is leveraging the technical know-how within the Toyota Group companies to propose the 'MX191 ', an interior space concept based on the advent of autonomous driving scene in the future. Working in close collaboration with AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., DENSO Corporation, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., and TOKAI RIKA Co., Ltd., TOYOTA BOSHOKU has incorporated numerous advanced systems in its future interior concept called MX191.

1. Main Exhibits

1) Future concept model 'MX191' ( M obility e X perience)

Under the theme of 'more comfort, more safe, and more enjoyment', the MX191 introduces a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable mobility space during autonomous driving. It incorporates numerous advanced technologies of unique seat arrangements, next-generation safety systems integrated into seat and cabin, and an intelligent cabin environment that uplifts occupant status to be refreshed, relaxed, or awake.

2) Executive Lounge Seat (installed in TOYOTA ALPHARD／VELLFIRE)

Equipped with power ottoman and other unique features, this spacious second-row seat is designed to offer the ultimate in hospitality, relaxation and comfort.

2.Booth location

Booth No. S4303, South 3,4 hall, Tokyo Big Sight (Koto ward, Tokyo)

3.Press briefing

1)Date and time: October 24, 2019 from 11:00 to 11:15

2)Location: Toyota Boshoku booth (Booth No. S4303, South 3,4 hall)

3)Presenter: Takeshi Numa, President

*Press Day: October 23-24, Preview Day: October 25, General Public Days: October 25-November 4