TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
Toyota Boshoku : exhibits at the International Motor Show (IAA)

09/01/2019

Kariya (JAPAN) - September 2, 2019 - From Tuesday, September 10 to Sunday, September 22, Toyota Boshoku Corporation (TOKYO: 3116) will exhibit at the 68th International Motor Show (IAA) held in Frankfurt, Germany.

In addition to seats and interior components produced in Europe, Toyota Boshoku will exhibit the lithium ion batteries we developed by fusing our unique fine fiber technology and precision press technology for the first time in Europe. Furthermore, other featured exhibits will include environmentally-friendly products with properties such as lighter weight. We shall convey the outstanding technological ability of the Toyota Boshoku group to the entire world through the show.

1. Main Exhibits

1) Seats and interior components
(1) Seats used in the Toyota C-HR and LEXUS LC, and in the BMW i8
(2) Lightweight molded foam door trim with high impact resistance
2) Next-generation power train components
(1) High-output lithium ion batteries (exhibited for first time in Europe)
(2) Fuel cell related components (installed in Toyota MIRAI)

2. Booth Location

Booth No. A03, Hall 9.0 in Messe Frankfurt

3. Press briefing

1) Date and time September 10,2019 from 13:10 to 13:25
2) Location Toyota Boshoku booth (Booth No. A03, Hall 9.0)
3) Presenter Hirokazu Kameno, President of Toyota Boshoku Europe

Toyota Boshoku is aiming to provide 'QUALITY OF TIME AND SPACE' as a company that persists in proposing excellent mobility for customers throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:16:02 UTC
