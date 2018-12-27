Log in
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION (3116)
12/27/2018 | 12:01pm EST

For the first time, Toyota Boshoku Corporation (TOKYO:3116) will exhibit at CES 2019, which runs from January 8th to January 11th, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005099/en/

Toyota Boshoku to exhibit at CES 2019 for the first time (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toyota Boshoku to exhibit at CES 2019 for the first time (Graphic: Business Wire)

See our special CES exhibition site just updated to introduce our exhibits in detail.
https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/special/ces2019/

Toyota Boshoku is committed to proposing superior mobility experiences to customers throughout the world. Our goal is to offer QUALITY OF TIME AND SPACE in all aspects of human mobility. At CES 2019, we will introduce several concepts―together with their component technologies―that increase the comfort value of mobility and transform mobility time and space, a part of lifestyles.

1. Main Exhibits
1) Interior Space Model “AceS” *1
An interior space model that supports level 4 autonomous cars. The space offers personal comfort to each occupant using both seat and interior technologies. AceS detects the changes in the occupant’s physical condition as well as their emotional states. Afterwards, AceS stimulates the occupants’ all senses with music, light and other options to create a feeling of safety and comfort.

2) Interior Space Model “MOOX” *2
An interior space model that supports level 5 autonomous cars. This space is designed to support different types of services from business to entertainment with a fully flexible seat arrangements and an array of necessary functions. Service value is increased through the stimulation of all senses in response to occupant behavior and circumstances.

2. Booth location
Tech East, Westgate Las Vegas, Booth No.1901

In 2018, our company celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the original “Toyoda Boshoku Corporation”. Toward the next 100 years, we are committed to launch a range of new initiatives to ensure our future growth. As the automobile industry undergoes great change, we are embracing new challenges to ensure that we will remain, 100 years in the future, a company that is trusted and relied upon.

See our special CES exhibition site
https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/special/ces2019/

*1: Active Comfort Engaging Space
*2: Portmanteau coined from MOBILE and BOX, denoting a private space that can be utilized freely while in motion.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.