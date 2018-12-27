Toyota Boshoku : to Exhibit at CES 2019 for the First Time

For the first time, Toyota
Boshoku Corporation (TOKYO:3116) will exhibit at CES 2019, which
runs from January 8th to January 11th, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Toyota Boshoku is committed to proposing superior mobility experiences
to customers throughout the world. Our goal is to offer QUALITY OF TIME
AND SPACE in all aspects of human mobility. At CES 2019, we will
introduce several concepts―together with their component
technologies―that increase the comfort value of mobility and transform
mobility time and space, a part of lifestyles.
1. Main Exhibits
1) Interior Space Model “AceS” *1
An
interior space model that supports level 4 autonomous cars. The space
offers personal comfort to each occupant using both seat and interior
technologies. AceS detects the changes in the occupant’s physical
condition as well as their emotional states. Afterwards, AceS stimulates
the occupants’ all senses with music, light and other options to create
a feeling of safety and comfort.
2) Interior Space Model “MOOX” *2
An interior
space model that supports level 5 autonomous cars. This space is
designed to support different types of services from business to
entertainment with a fully flexible seat arrangements and an array of
necessary functions. Service value is increased through the stimulation
of all senses in response to occupant behavior and circumstances.
2. Booth location
Tech East, Westgate Las Vegas, Booth
No.1901
In 2018, our company celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of
the original “Toyoda Boshoku Corporation”. Toward the next 100 years, we
are committed to launch a range of new initiatives to ensure our future
growth. As the automobile industry undergoes great change, we are
embracing new challenges to ensure that we will remain, 100 years in the
future, a company that is trusted and relied upon.
*1: Active Comfort Engaging Space
*2: Portmanteau coined from
MOBILE and BOX, denoting a private space that can be utilized freely
while in motion.
