MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Industries Corporation

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

02/28/2020 | 12:56am EST
Staff member installs plastic shield inside a vehicle at a service centre of car-hailing service Didi Chuxing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection: a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.

Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign by Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which says it is installing between 100 and 200 shields per day at each of 46 locations in Beijing at no charge to the drivers. The company also said it provides plastic gloves, face masks, and other protective gear to drivers.

During the outbreak, Wang, 43, said on Thursday that she still drives her white Toyota Corolla for 8 to 10 hours every day and disinfects it every four hours.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected roughly 78,500 people in China, with 2,744 fatalities.

(This story corrects to show that installations take place at each of 46 sites in Beijing, not overall in Beijing)

(Reporting by Thomas Suen and Tony Munroe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 208 B
EBIT 2020 135 B
Net income 2020 148 B
Debt 2020 1 084 B
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 1 838 B
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 828,46  JPY
Last Close Price 5 920,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Onishi President & Representative Director
Tetsuro Toyoda Chairman
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Taku Yamamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yojiro Mizuno Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.01%16 706
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.59%189 314
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.68%85 424
DAIMLER AG-18.60%46 765
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.80%46 426
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.57%45 728
