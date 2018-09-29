Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

At conference, British PM May faces party divided by Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 12:40pm CEST
Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party began gathering for its annual conference on Saturday, bitterly divided over her plans to leave the European Union which threatens to derail any deal and put her own job in doubt.

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, May has said talks to clinch a divorce deal are at an impasse.

She has said her "Chequers" proposals are the only viable option, but EU leaders have said parts of them are unacceptable and many Conservative lawmakers have threatened to vote down a deal based on May's blueprint.

The uncertainty has led to business concerns that there will be no deal, potentially leading to tariffs and border delays.

Japanese carmaker Toyota on Saturday warned that leaving without an agreement would hit its production and jobs would ultimately be at risk.

"Of course we want a deal," Business Secretary Greg Clark told BBC radio, saying May and her negotiating team were determined to secure a deal and there were grounds for optimism.

"That's why the next few weeks are going to be important to go through issue by issue what's being proposed to address whether there are any residual concerns that the negotiators have and with a cool head and recognising the common interest in this, resolve them one by one."

A summit of EU leaders last week ended in a blunt dismissal of May's proposals, which they said would fail to resolve arguments over the land border of Northern Ireland, in the UK, with the Irish Republic, in the EU, one of the main sticking points to a deal.

In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the Irish issue was being used by some in the EU Commission "for political purposes", but said he was open to suggestions from the bloc.

"I think they want a deal," he said. "We aren’t pretending there aren’t alternative proposals that we would look at. But we need credible responses for the proposals we have set out or credible alternatives, and we haven’t seen them yet."

SHADOW OF BORIS

As Conservative lawmakers and party members began arriving in Birmingham, central England, for what is expected to be a fractious party conference which starts on Sunday, many have said the Chequers plans are dead and should be torn up.

Leading Brexit hardliner and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who quit over the issue, called on Friday for a free trade agreement with the bloc, saying the current proposals would leave Britain in "enforced vassalage" to the EU.

Johnson, the bookmakers' favourite to succeed May, declined to answer directly whether he would rule out a leadership challenge.

While May and government ministers continue to express confidence that a final Brexit deal can be agreed, they have also insisted no-deal would be better than a bad deal.

However, Toyota became the latest high-profile business to warn that leaving the world's biggest trading bloc without any trading agreement could add costs and cripple output at plants which rely on the just-in-time delivery of tens of thousands of components.

"If we crash out of the EU at the end of March the supply chain will be impacted and we will see production stops in our factory," said Marvin Cooke, managing director of Toyota's Burnaston plant, which produced 144,000 vehicles last year.

Earlier this week other carmakers in Britain including BMW, McLaren and Honda said they had triggered some contingency plans, such as certifying models in the EU, redrawing production schedules and stockpiling parts.

Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL], Britain's biggest carmaker, has warned it does not know whether its plants will be able to operate in six months' time.

"The additional burden of import and export cost would add permanent costs to our business," Toyota's Cooke said. "It would reduce our competitiveness. Sadly I think that would reduce the number of cars made in the UK and that would cost jobs."

(Editing by Mark Potter and Janet Lawrence)

By Michael Holden
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.63% 77.71 Delayed Quote.-10.50%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.94% 3439 End-of-day quote.-12.38%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.24% 7095 End-of-day quote.-2.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
01:54pRALLY GB : Preview Toyota Gazoo Racing Aims to Continue Winning Ways in Wales
AQ
01:06pTOYOTA MOTOR : to Invest 10 Bil in Fund for Renewable Energy-Based Power Plants
AQ
12:40pAt conference, British PM May faces party divided by Brexit
RE
10:35aHINO MOTORS : breaks ground for newest building and training center
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Considers Hydrogen-based Mobility Partnership between Railways an..
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Kirloskar Motors showcases best practices
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Considers Hydrogen-Based Mobility Partnership Between Railways an..
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Unveils 2019 4Runner Nightshade, Tacoma and Tundra SX Packages at..
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Aims to Continue Winning Ways in Wales
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Co-Founder of British Design Brand Established & Sons Joins Estee..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/27Financial Stocks In Focus As Markets Parse Fed Comments (Wall Street Breakfas.. 
09/27WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Financial Stocks In Focus As Markets Parse Fed Comments 
09/26U.S., Japan agree to trade talks; Japan avoids U.S. auto tariffs for now 
09/26Toyota to shake up dealership model in Japan 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 680 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 276 B
Debt 2019 14 772 B
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 23 151 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 255  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & EVP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.81%203 659
VOLKSWAGEN-9.10%89 076
DAIMLER-22.56%69 257
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%59 808
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.38%54 353
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.86%47 589
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.