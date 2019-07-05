Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Calls for boycott of Japan grow in South Korea as labour row simmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:50am EDT
South Korean merchants attend a rally to declare a boycott of Japanese goods in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Calls in South Korea for a boycott of Japanese goods in response to Japanese restrictions on the export of high-tech material to South Korea picked up on Monday, as a dispute over compensation for forced wartime labour roiled ties between the U.S. allies.

The dispute is the latest flashpoint in a relationship long over-shadowed by South Korean resentment of Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula, in particular South Korean “comfort women”, a Japanese euphemism for women forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two.

The latest bitterness over forced labour could disrupt global supplies of memory chips and smartphones. Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc - the world's top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple and China's Huawei Technologies - could face delays.

"A boycott is the most immediate way for citizens to express their anger," said Choi Gae-yeon of the activist group Movement for One Korea, that staged protests in front of a Japanese car dealership and a retailer in Seoul this week.

"Many people are angry at the attitude of the Japanese government."

The row over forced labour exploded last year when a South Korean court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to South Korean plaintiffs.

Japan maintains that the issue of forced labour was fully settled in 1965 when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, and has denounced the ruling as "unthinkable".

Japan said on Monday it would tighten restrictions on the export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea in connection with the dispute.

The restrictions came into effect on Thursday, fuelling calls for retaliation in South Korea.

Nearly 25,000 people had by Friday signed a petition posted on the South Korean presidential office website calling for a boycott of Japanese products and for tourists not to visit.

The government must respond to a petition that gets 200,000 signatures in a month.

Some Korean social media users posted "Boycott Japan" messages and shared a link to a list of Japanese brands that could be boycotted, including Toyota Motor and Fast Retailing's Uniqlo.

Toyota's South Korean unit and Fast Retailing's South Korean unit did not have an immediate comment.

"Japan boycott movement" was among the most searched-for terms on South Korea's main online search engine Naver.

On Thursday, a South Korean actor deleted photographs he posted on social media of a visit he made to Japan after online criticism.

Shares linked to tourism fell on the South Korean market this week due to concern about prospects for travel to Japan.

Shares in South Korea's biggest tour agency, Hana Tour, fell 3.4 percent on Thursday before paring losses on Friday.

South Korea imported $54.6 billion worth of goods from Japan in 2018, while also paying for $11.5 billion worth of its services.

South Korea exported $30.5 billion in goods and $8.7 billion in services to Japan in the same year, according to South Korean customs and central bank data.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.83% 204.41 Delayed Quote.29.59%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -1.78% 65640 End-of-day quote.21.33%
HANATOUR SERVICE INC End-of-day quote.
NIPPON STEEL CORP -0.40% 1849.5 End-of-day quote.-0.16%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.69% 6868 End-of-day quote.11.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
01:50aCalls for boycott of Japan grow in South Korea as labour row simmers
RE
07/04EU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm
RE
07/04China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota in self-driving push
RE
07/04TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4 in 2020
PU
07/04TOYOTA MOTOR : NEDO, Sharp, and Toyota to Begin Public Road Trials of Electrifie..
PU
07/03RUGBY : JRFU asks teams to interview players following drug arrests
AQ
07/03Auto Makers Slipped in First Half -- WSJ
DJ
07/02Auto Sales Slipped in First Half as Prices Climbed -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/02U.S. June sales a mixed bag for automakers; SUVs, trucks still strong
RE
07/02U.S. June sales a mixed bag for automakers; SUVs, trucks still strong
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 465 B
EBIT 2020 2 618 B
Net income 2020 2 314 B
Debt 2020 15 779 B
Yield 2020 3,47%
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 19 398 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 086  JPY
Last Close Price 6 868  JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.13%178 725
VOLKSWAGEN11.32%87 661
DAIMLER AG6.81%59 158
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 126
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 705
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.27%45 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About