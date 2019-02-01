Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
  News  
Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales rise 2 percent in January

02/01/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales for January, driven by higher demand for its Ram pick up trucks and the carmaker said it expects bullish sales in 2019.

The automaker said it sold 136,082 vehicles last month, compared with 132,803 units for the same period a year earlier.

Sales volumes for the company's Ram brand rose 24 percent to 39,649 vehicles in January, led by rise in demand for its pickup trucks.

"In spite of some frigid January weather, we remain bullish on 2019 given the continued underlying strength of the U.S. economy," U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland said.

Ford Motor Co has discontinued reporting monthly sales from this month onwards, in line with its main rival General Motors Co, which changed its reporting period on a quarterly basis.

GM and Ford, the top two U.S. carmakers, contributed about 32 percent of total U.S. auto sales in 2018.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.55% 14.918 End-of-day quote.17.63%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.82% 17.21 Delayed Quote.19.02%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.03% 8.8 Delayed Quote.15.03%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.18% 39.02 Delayed Quote.16.65%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.54% 6675 End-of-day quote.8.01%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 893 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 336 B
Debt 2019 15 238 B
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
P/E ratio 2020 7,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 21 781 B
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.01%200 010
VOLKSWAGEN6.98%86 371
DAIMLER12.52%63 226
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.65%55 073
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.90%54 690
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD16.04%54 045
