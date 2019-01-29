Log in
Japan's Akebono Brake files for out-of-court turnaround scheme

01/29/2019 | 08:40pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would turn around its operations under an out-of-court scheme and present its revival plan to lenders at a meeting next month, after its troubled U.S. business hit its earnings.

The brake maker said in a statement that its filing for assistance with a government-certified third-party body had been accepted the previous day.

Akebono Brake is not facing financing troubles currently but will prepare to seek assistance from its main lenders if needed, the statement added.

The Nikkei, which first reported the news, also said that Akebono was seeking a capital infusion from top shareholder Toyota Motor Corp.

A spokeswoman for Akebono Brake told Reuters that "the content written in Nikkei is true."

The company's statement did not make mention of Toyota, though.

A Toyota spokesman said he could not immediately comment.

Akebono's earnings took a beating after it failed to secure orders for new models from U.S. automakers.

Shares of Akebono fell 19 percent on Wednesday morning following the news. They had fallen more than 40 percent in 2018.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, and by Chris Gallagher, Kaori Kaneko and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO LTD -0.47% 214 End-of-day quote.20.22%
NIKKEI 225 0.08% 20664.64 Real-time Quote.3.17%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.19% 6676 End-of-day quote.8.03%
