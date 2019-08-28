Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
Japanese automakers Toyota, Suzuki to form capital tie-up - sources

08/28/2019 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee works under a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp plan to form a capital tie-up, two sources said on Wednesday, as they look to accelerate technological development and meet sweeping changes upending the global auto industry.

The deal will see Toyota take around a 5% stake in smaller Suzuki, one of the sources said. Both of the sources declined to be identified.

Toyota will pay around 96 billion yen (£741.2 million) for the stake in Suzuki, both NHK and the Nikkei newspaper reported earlier, adding that Suzuki would invest about 48 billion yen in Toyota.

Suzuki declined to comment. A Toyota spokesman said the reports were not based on the company's announcement.

The move highlights the challenges for automakers as they fight to keep up with the breakneck growth in an industry that has been transformed by the rise of electric vehicles (EV), ride-hailing and autonomous driving.

The automakers in 2016 said they were exploring a partnership, citing technological challenges and the need to keep up with industry consolidation. The pair earlier this year announced a tie-up to produce electric vehicles and compact cars for each other.

Toyota has been looking to expand scale in next-generation technology and said this year it would offer free access to patents for EV motors and power control units. It believes that move would help it cut by as much as half the outlays for expanded electric and hybrid vehicle components in the United States, China and Japan.

Supplying rivals would greatly expand the scale of production for hardware.

Suzuki, which specialises in affordable compact cars, had been struggling to keep pace with the huge costs of investing in research and development for automated driving functions.

Toyota said in June it aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, and will tap Chinese battery makers to meet the accelerated shift to electricity-powered cars.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Dolan)

By Maki Shiraki and Makiko Yamazaki

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Suzuki Motor Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 20479.42 Real-time Quote.3.06%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 2.65% 4110 End-of-day quote.-23.42%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.73% 6919 End-of-day quote.11.96%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 334 B
EBIT 2020 2 552 B
Net income 2020 2 251 B
Debt 2020 14 060 B
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 19 453 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 997,50  JPY
Last Close Price 6 919,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,61%
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.96%183 792
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.30%80 941
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.29%51 241
DAIMLER AG-9.52%49 297
BMW AG-15.86%42 633
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.29%41 312
