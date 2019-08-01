Log in
LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020: Call for Entries Now Open

08/01/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Aug. 01, 2019

LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020: Call for Entries Now OpenHow passionate are you about designing for a better tomorrow?
  • Lexus continues its commitment to nurturing up and coming designers by sponsoring the eighth LEXUS DESIGN AWARD
  • The program offers a unique opportunity for six finalists, handpicked and mentored by some of the most respected names in the design industry, to showcase their prototypes to a global audience at the world-renown Milan Design Week

TOKYO, Japan (August 1, 2019)―Lexus International is now accepting entries to its annual design competition. Now in its eighth year, LEXUS DESIGN AWARD provides a unique platform for young creators to demonstrate and further develop their talents. Founded in 2013 to support and foster up-and-coming creators, the program continues to evolve to inspire innovations in design that lead to a better tomorrow, and each year has seen a steady increase in number of entries from across the world. Last year, creators from 65 countries submitted 1,548 design proposals, many of which leveraged the power of technology.

As was the case last year, entrants will need to demonstrate how their creative ideas express three key principles of the Lexus brand: Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate, with an emphasis on how their design anticipates the needs individuals and society.

In early 2020, Lexus will announce the six finalists who will go on to participate in an extraordinary and exclusive mentorship program in New York City, under the guidance of prominent design leaders from a variety of design fields. Each finalist can use up to 3,000,000 yen (over $25,000 US) to create a prototype of their design concept, which will be exhibited at the Lexus design installation at Milan Design Week* 2020.

The LEXUS DESIGN AWARD culminates in the announcement of the Grand Prix winner following prototype presentations by each of the six finalists. Prototype presentations and announcement of the Grand Prix winner will happen on a world stage during Press Day at Milan Design Week. The complete list of LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 judges and mentors will be announced in fall of 2019.

Entries to the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 competition will be accepted from August 1 through October 14, 2019. Please visit LexusDesignAward.com for additional information.

Official Hashtag#LexusDesignAward

*The world's largest design exhibition, also known as Salone Del Mobile, presents events and exhibits by brands and designers in many categories including furniture, fashion and textiles.

CALL FOR ENTRIES TO THE LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 COMPETITION
Title LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020
Application period August 1 - October 14, 2019
Judging criteria
  • Anticipate
    Do the concept and design anticipate not only the needs of the user experience, but the needs of society?
  • Innovate
    Does the design demonstrate new thinking and originality in its proposal and execution?
  • Captivate
    Is the design intriguing and compelling when in concept and execution?
Judges To be announced in Fall 2019
Mentors To be announced in Fall 2019
Award categories
  • One Grand Prix winner (selected from the six finalists)
  • Six Finalists
Prizes/benefits
  • Six finalists invited to the mentorship―a session with mentors from diverse fields who provide guidance to help elevate prototype design.
  • Six finalists invited to Milan Design Week 2020*.
  • Six prototypes exhibited at the Lexus exhibition space during Milan Design Week 2020.
  • Six finalists receive up to 3 million JPY (over $25K USD) each to cover prototype production costs. Prototypes are to be produced between January and March 2020.

*NoteOnly one person per entry is invited, regardless of individual or group submission.

Organizer Lexus International
Application Process For more information, visit LexusDesignAward.com
ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles.*

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

*(1,567,242 units as of June 2019)

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD

First launched in 2013, the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for each of six finalists to work with a globally recognized designer as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 - Call for Entry Video

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 10:14:11 UTC
