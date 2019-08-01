LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020: Call for Entries Now Open

TOKYO, Japan (August 1, 2019)―Lexus International is now accepting entries to its annual design competition. Now in its eighth year, LEXUS DESIGN AWARD provides a unique platform for young creators to demonstrate and further develop their talents. Founded in 2013 to support and foster up-and-coming creators, the program continues to evolve to inspire innovations in design that lead to a better tomorrow, and each year has seen a steady increase in number of entries from across the world. Last year, creators from 65 countries submitted 1,548 design proposals, many of which leveraged the power of technology.

As was the case last year, entrants will need to demonstrate how their creative ideas express three key principles of the Lexus brand: Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate, with an emphasis on how their design anticipates the needs individuals and society.

In early 2020, Lexus will announce the six finalists who will go on to participate in an extraordinary and exclusive mentorship program in New York City, under the guidance of prominent design leaders from a variety of design fields. Each finalist can use up to 3,000,000 yen (over $25,000 US) to create a prototype of their design concept, which will be exhibited at the Lexus design installation at Milan Design Week* 2020.

The LEXUS DESIGN AWARD culminates in the announcement of the Grand Prix winner following prototype presentations by each of the six finalists. Prototype presentations and announcement of the Grand Prix winner will happen on a world stage during Press Day at Milan Design Week. The complete list of LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2020 judges and mentors will be announced in fall of 2019.