TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Sep. 18, 2018 Rally Turkey: Day 4 One-two for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and a hat-trick for Tänak

10/04/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

On the WRC calendar for the first time since 2010, Rally Turkey provided a considerable test to all the teams and crews, with entirely new stages over rough and rocky gravel roads that were extremely demanding for the cars and tyres. In a rally of attrition, where only five World Rally Cars completed the event without having to retire from at least one of the three legs, the approach of the Toyota team and its drivers to focus on reliability and avoiding mistakes paid dividends.

Tänak and Latvala occupied fifth and fourth positions at the end of Friday and through measured driving took over at the top of the leaderboard at the beginning of Saturday afternoon as their rivals hit problems. From there, the two drivers continued to avoid problems over the remaining stages, with Tänak winning by 22.3 seconds over Latvala with almost one minute and a half further back to the third-placed crew.

Esapekka Lappi was unable to take part in Sunday's stages after his car was too heavily damaged when he went off the road on Saturday morning. This however did not prevent Toyota claiming a maximum points haul of 43 points towards the manufacturers' championship, which it now leads by five points with three rounds remaining. Tänak, who also took three bonus points for third place on the rally-ending Power Stage, has climbed to second in the drivers' standings, just 13 away from the lead. Latvala, fourth on the Power Stage, moves up to fifth behind Lappi.

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:07:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 680 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 276 B
Debt 2019 14 772 B
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
P/E ratio 2020 8,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 22 724 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 255  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & EVP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.60%198 763
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 494
DAIMLER-20.90%68 751
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.36%58 761
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.96%52 889
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.05%47 970
