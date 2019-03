Under the agreement, Honda and Hino, in which Toyota owns a majority stake, would each invest around 250 million yen (£1.7 million) in Monet, and take 10 percent stakes in the joint venture, Monet said.

Monet aims to initially provide ride-hailing services before rolling out a platform for operating self-driving vehicles in the later half of the 2020s.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)