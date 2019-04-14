Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
My previous session
News 
News

Toyota Motor : Hunt to offer Brexit reassurance to carmaker Toyota

04/14/2019
Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a news conference on media freedom as part of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Dinard

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will on Monday seek to reassure Japanese carmaker Toyota that the government is focused on avoiding a no-deal exit from the European Union and ensuring tariff-tree trade between Britain and the EU.

Hunt will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota representatives during a visit to Japan that his office said would give him chance to explain the latest Brexit developments.

"The UK has always been an outward-looking, global power. That cannot change after Brexit. I look forward to our relationship with Japan getting even closer in the years after we leave the EU," Hunt said in a statement before the meetings.

The statement said he would discuss Toyota's recently announced plans to build a new car with Suzuki in Britain and "reassure them that UK Government is focussed on avoiding a no-deal Brexit and on agreeing a deal which that will ensure tariff-free frictionless trade between the EU and the UK".

Hunt will also meet telecommunications firm NTT DoCoMo.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NTT DOCOMO INC 0.48% 2306.5 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.71% 6789 End-of-day quote.9.85%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 969 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 026 B
Debt 2019 15 209 B
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
P/E ratio 2020 8,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 21 996 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 085  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.85%196 291
VOLKSWAGEN10.38%86 757
DAIMLER AG23.44%67 025
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.71%55 435
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG6.49%54 057
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.18%49 692
