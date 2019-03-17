Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
Toyota Motor : Jan. 14, 2019 2020 Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition Debut in Detroit

03/17/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

A Smoother Shape and a Precise Diet

One key area of improvement is the RC F Track Edition's aerodynamic signature. Up front, the unique air dam is not only made from carbon fiber to reduce weight, it's also designed to increase front end downforce for better grip and more precise steering. At the rear of the car, a fixed rear wing made from carbon fiber replaces the active spoiler offered on the standard RC F. The fixed wing is not only lighter, it does double duty by simultaneously reducing drag and adding downforce.

To accomplish that paradoxical feat, the engineers started by shaping the wing in a way that smooths out the airflow over the rear of the car to decrease drag-inducing turbulence. They then added a very slight angle of attack to produce downforce without compromising the overall airflow. The result is up to 58 pounds of additional downforce compared to the active rear spoiler.

Like the standard model, weight reduction was a key area of focus for the Track Edition. Preliminary estimates put the total reduction between 160-180 pounds compared to the previous RC F, but more importantly, the engineers focused on cutting weight that yields the most significant dynamic improvements. This led to keying in on unsprung weight since any weight that can be removed from the mass not supported by the suspension pays huge dividends in handling and steering feel.

With that goal in mind, every Track Edition model is upgraded with Brembo carbon ceramic brake rotors. They are not only significantly lighter than their steel counterparts, they're also better able to withstand the extreme heat cycling associated with performance driving. They are surrounded by a set of lightweight 19' BBS forged alloy wheels that feature a design derived from the RC F GT3 race car. Between the wheels, brake rotors and calipers, the Track Edition boasts a significant 55-pound reduction in unsprung weight on the front of the car alone.

Additional weight was removed by specifying carbon fiber for the roof and hood along with switching to a carbon fiber partition behind the rear seats and a carbon bumper reinforcement. Many of these carbon fiber pieces are made on the same line that supplied the Lexus LFA during its two-year production run. A standard titanium muffler and tail pipes is yet another area where the Track Edition sheds weight. Rarely seen on production cars, the use of titanium not only reduces the overall weight of the individual parts, it gives the Track Edition a polished look along with a unique sound.

That sound is worth enhancing, too, as the Track Edition uses the same normally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 found in every RC F. Combined with the new electronic launch control system, the RC F Track Edition is capable of a 0-to-60 mph time of less than 4.0 seconds.

In order to give the Track Edition a more exclusive look on the inside, a red leather interior comes standard along with Alcantara seat accents and red carbon trim on the doors and dashboard. Only two exterior colors will be available: Ultra White and Nebula Matte Gray, an exclusive color only available on the Track Edition.

Both the 2020 Lexus RC F and the RC F Track Edition will start production in the second quarter of 2019. Pricing will be announced closer to their on-sale dates.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 00:13:08 UTC
