Toyota Motor : Jun. 26, 2018 Toyota Rolls Out Completely Redesigned Crown

Since its debut in 1955, the Crown has been a symbol of innovation. As illustrated by TRC*3 featured in the 8th generation Crown (1987) and ABS in the 9th generation Crown (1991), cutting-edge technologies that are now used in many vehicles featured in the Crown before any others on the road.

The new 15th generation Crown enters the world as Toyota's first-generation connected car equipped with a standard DCM. 24-7 vehicle connectivity with customers brings the relationship between cars and people, even the community, to a completely new level. Services focused on safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as maintenance notifications based on real-time driving data, will be offered at the most suitable time for each customer.

Style and vehicle performance such as driving, turning, and stopping were also refined based on TNGA. For driving in particular, testing was carried out at Germany's famed Nürburgring circuit, regarded as the world's most challenging race track. Outstanding handling realizes responsive driving performance and exceptional vehicle stability in a range of driving conditions and scenarios, at low or high speeds, on smooth or rough road surfaces.

Akira Akiyama, chief engineer in charge of development, states: 'In inheriting the passion from the early days of the company when the first generation Crown was born, I wanted the world to see the 'Japanese brains and brawn' that went into developing this car. It was with this spirit that we promoted development. I feel the new Crown is a car that will take your breath away in every single aspect including design, driving, and connected technology.'

The Crown, Japan's renowned high-end car, has continued to evolve and push the limits, offering even more advanced driving performance and cutting-edge connected functions.