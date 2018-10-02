Log in
Toyota Motor : Mazda aims for all of its vehicles to be electric hybrid, EVs by 2030

10/02/2018 | 07:18am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday that all of the vehicles it produces by 2030 will incorporate electrification, while 5 percent of its cars will be all-battery electric vehicles (EVs).

The Japanese automaker joins a growing number of global automakers who are planning to reduce emissions by producing more gasoline-hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery EVs.

"By 2030, Mazda expects that internal combustion engines combined with some form of electrification will account for 95 percent of the vehicles it produces and battery electric vehicles will account for 5 percent," the automaker said in a statement.

Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020. On Tuesday it said it would develop two battery EVs, one which will be powered solely by battery and another which will pair a battery with a range extender powered by the automaker's rotary engine.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORP -0.40% 1358.5 End-of-day quote.-11.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.49% 7060 End-of-day quote.-3.29%
