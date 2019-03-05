Log in
Toyota Motor : Poland's new car registrations up 4.4 percent in February

0
03/05/2019 | 07:30am EST

(Reuters) - Poland's new car registrations rose by 4.4 percent to 48,945 in February year on year, boosted by strong activity by corporate customers, the Samar research institute said on Tuesday.

Registrations in February were down by 4.7 percent from January partially due to the fact that February is the shortest month in the year.

Some 11.9 percent of the cars registered in February, around 5,800 vehicles, likely left the country for re-export immediately after registration, Samar also said.

The top seller so far this year is Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, with a 13.4 percent market share. It is followed by Toyota and Volkswagen with 10.8 percent market share each. The most popular model is the Skoda Octavia.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.90% 6628 End-of-day quote.7.25%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.39% 153.52 Delayed Quote.11.03%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 894 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 195 B
Debt 2019 15 311 B
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92
P/E ratio 2020 8,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 21 823 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 252  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.25%194 966
VOLKSWAGEN11.03%88 643
DAIMLER AG16.49%64 580
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 717
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.62%55 065
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.21%51 058
