Toyota Motor : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information and Road Closures in Japan

07/01/2019 | 01:48am EDT

Jul. 01, 2019

Toyota Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information and Road Closures in Japan

You can check whether roads in Japan on your planned route are passable or not with this online map, accessible from your smartphone, computer, or other devices. Road closures, road sign icons, and more are also displayed in real-time.

Users can check data from the past 1, 3, 6, or 24 hours, and narrow searches down to include, for example, areas of heavy traffic, helpful in a variety of situations from daily route planning to disaster relief.

In the event of a natural disaster, the affected area(s) will be the focal point of the map. At other times, the map will default to the Kanto region.

Data is real-time, and based on T-Connect/G-Book telematics service information from communications module-equipped car navigation systems in Toyota-made vehicles.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 05:47:02 UTC
