Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:11am EDT

Aug. 29, 2019

Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, August 29, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2019, as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2019, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

July 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 849,403(4.1) 68,201(-3.2) 16,609(1.4) 934,213(3.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 154,075(9.0) 55,277(2.1) 6,605(26.0) 215,957(7.6)
Market share 33.5(+1.5) 47.0(+1.5)
Excl. minivehicles 150,792(8.9)
Market share 50.1(+1.0)
Sales outside of Japan 695,328(3.1) 12,924(-20.7) 10,004(-10.2) 718,256(2.3)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 771,055(4.0) 132,923(7.1) 17,560(-5.4) 921,538(4.2)
Production inside of Japan 326,480(20.5) 86,012(18.7) 14,171(7.3) 426,663(19.6)
Production outside of Japan 444,575(-5.5) 46,911(-9.3) 3,389(-36.7) 494,875(-6.2)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 203,722(22.5) 0(―) 8,076(9.2) 211,798(21.9)
ToyotaSeventh consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedSeventh consecutive month of increase
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to July 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 5,636,575(2.5) 502,063(0.1) 107,381(-5.5) 6,246,019(2.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 985,468(4.8) 400,499(2.9) 41,950(3.5) 1,427,917(4.2)
Market share 30.7(+1.0) 44.4(+1.3)
Excl. minivehicles 963,186(5.0)
Market share 47.3(+1.7)
Sales outside of Japan 4,651,107(2.1) 101,564(-9.3) 65,431(-10.4) 4,818,102(1.6)
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 5,412,064(4.5) 851,928(2.5) 122,435(-1.0) 6,386,427(4.1)
Production inside of Japan 2,106,093(13.6) 559,590(3.9) 97,442(3.7) 2,763,125(11.1)
Production outside of Japan 3,305,971(-0.6) 292,338(-0.1) 24,993(-15.9) 3,623,302(-0.7)
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,277,989(15.0) 0(―) 51,504(7.7) 1,329,493(14.7)
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 05:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
01:11aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results
PU
08/28Nippon Steel eyes price hike, plant consolidation to shore up profits
RE
08/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Purdue, BP, Philip Morris, Toyota
08/28UPDATE3 : Toyota, Suzuki agree on capital tie-up to rev up self-driving tech
AQ
08/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28Toyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
08/28UPDATE2 : Toyota, Suzuki agree on capital tie-up to rev up self-driving tech
AQ
08/28TOYOTA MOTOR : and Suzuki Enter into Capital Alliance Agreement
AQ
08/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 334 B
EBIT 2020 2 559 B
Net income 2020 2 251 B
Debt 2020 14 060 B
Yield 2020 3,41%
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
P/E ratio 2021 8,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 19 369 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 997,50  JPY
Last Close Price 6 889,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.47%183 792
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.30%80 941
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.29%51 241
DAIMLER AG-9.52%49 297
BMW AG-15.86%42 633
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.07%41 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group