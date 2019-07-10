Log in
Toyota Motor : Shifts Production Plans at Its Alabama Joint Venture Plant

07/10/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Jul. 11, 2019

Toyota Shifts Production Plans at Its Alabama Joint Venture Plant
PDF

Toyota is shifting future production plans at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) joint venture assembly plant as an opportunity to build a new, yet-to-be announced SUV.

This shift is in response to meet changing market demands and a growing consumer appetite for light trucks and SUVs which are achieving record sales, including Toyota's best-selling RAV4.

More details related to the future SUV will be released at a later date. Corolla production continues at Toyota's Blue Springs, Miss. plant.

Construction of MTMUS in Huntsville, Ala. remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway.

In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTMUS, a $1.6 billion joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:17:05 UTC
