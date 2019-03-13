Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : SoftBank, others in talks to invest $1 billion in Uber's self-driving unit - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 08:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The SoftBank Group logo displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp and Toyota Motor Corp are in talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, which would value the unit at between $5 billion and $10 billion, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

SoftBank Vision Fund is the largest shareholder in Uber with a 15 percent stake.

The news of investment talks was first reported by Wall Street Journal, which said the talks could still fall apart but if there is a deal, it could surface next month.

Uber and SoftBank declined to comment on the report. Toyota could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The ride-hailing company, which last year lost about $3.3 billion, is betting on a transition to self-driving cars to eliminate the need to pay drivers.

Uber is ramping up preparations for a stock market debut in which it is expected to seek a valuation of up to $120 billion.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.42% 10655 End-of-day quote.52.11%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.50% 6585 End-of-day quote.6.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
11:47aTOYOTA MOTOR : Ebrahim K. Kanoo gets Toyota excellence awards
AQ
05:14aJapanese firms offer smaller pay raises as economy wobbles
RE
03/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lower Amid Weight Of Global Uncertainties
DJ
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : workers to get smaller base-pay rise than sought - Jiji
RE
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Japan space agency join forces to develop moon rover
RE
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : plans to send space rover to Moon in 2029
AQ
03/11TOYOTA MOTOR : Tanak and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Finish a Strong Second in Mexico
AQ
03/09TOYOTA MOTOR : Teams Up with Japans Space Agency to Build Lunar Rover
AQ
03/09TOYOTA MOTOR : May End Production in Britain
AQ
03/08TOYOTA MOTOR : Florida Fling for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 926 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 136 B
Debt 2019 15 209 B
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,10
P/E ratio 2020 8,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 21 595 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 160  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.55%193 940
VOLKSWAGEN3.64%83 054
DAIMLER AG10.13%61 040
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.46%54 434
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.39%53 638
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.93%49 570
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.