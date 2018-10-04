Toyota Motor : , SoftBank to announce partnership in self-driving, other technologies - source

Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
10/04/2018 | 03:29am CEST
Paris Auto Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Group Corp will announce partnerships on automated driving and other technologies on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

The high-profile companies will announce they will partner to develop self-driving vehicles and other new mobility technologies, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the nature of the announcement remains confidential.

Earlier in the day, the two companies said they would be holding a joint news conference.

The partnership would come at a time of growing cooperation between automakers and technology companies to survive the shift to autonomous driving, ride-sharing and electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
