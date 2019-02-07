Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Toyota Motor : Subaru cuts annual profit forecast by 16 percent on production stoppage

02/07/2019 | 12:01am EST
FILE PHOTO - Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp slashed its full-year outlook on Thursday by 16 percent as the Japanese automaker struggled with production issues stemming from a defect in one of its components.

Japan's sixth largest automaker said it now expects a full-year operating profit of 185 billion yen ($1.68 billion), instead of a previously expected 220 billion yen.

For the October-December quarter, it posted a profit of 98.7 billion yen, up nearly 5 percent from 94.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier and exceeding the 93.57 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

During the quarter, vehicle sales in the United States came in around 193,700 units, up from 175,800 units a year ago, nudging up global sales to around 280,000 units, up slightly from 270,600 units last year.

Subaru has been hit by a series of production issues ranging from faulty components to inspection do-overs which have stemmed from improper final tests on cars sold in the domestic market.

Last month, the maker of the Legacy sedan and the Forester SUV crossover halted production at its sole car factory in Japan for nearly two weeks, holding up roughly 60 percent of its global output after it found a suspected defect in a power steering component.

Subaru said on Thursday it expects production delays at the Japan plant to be cleared by end-March.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUBARU CORP 0.18% 2544.5 End-of-day quote.11.75%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.73% 6703 End-of-day quote.8.46%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 893 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 336 B
Debt 2019 15 238 B
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 8,40
P/E ratio 2020 8,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 22 032 B
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.46%200 687
VOLKSWAGEN7.54%86 208
DAIMLER13.16%64 485
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.31%55 468
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.17%54 583
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.39%50 392
