Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Personnel Changes

Toyota City, Japan, August 30, 2019―On September 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following personnel changes at the general manager, chief engineer, and chief professional engineer level.
Name
Current
New
Yoichi Kumazawa
Production Parts Logistics Div.
(General Manager), Production & Logistics Field
Production Parts Logistics Div. (General Manager),Production & Logistics Field
Concurrently Logistics Section (Manager),Production Parts Logistics Div.,Production & Logistics Field
