Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Personnel Changes

08/30/2019 | 12:56am EDT

Aug. 30, 2019

TMC Announces Personnel Changes
PDF

Toyota City, Japan, August 30, 2019―On September 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following personnel changes at the general manager, chief engineer, and chief professional engineer level.

Name Current New
Yoichi Kumazawa Production Parts Logistics Div.
(General Manager),
Production & Logistics Field
  • Production Parts Logistics Div. (General Manager),Production & Logistics Field
  • Concurrently Logistics Section (Manager),Production Parts Logistics Div.,Production & Logistics Field
Takami Kato
  • Purchasing Planning Div.
    (General Manager)
  • Concurrently Planning Dept. No.2 (General Manager),Purchasing Planning Div.
Purchasing Planning Div.
(General Manager)
Daisuke Okita Mobility Service Planning Div.
(General Manager)
  • Mobility Service Planning Div. (General Manager)
  • Concurrently Seed-holdings Co., Ltd.
Masahide Ishikawa
  • CV Vehicle Evaluation & Engineering Div.(General Manager),CV Company
  • Concurrently Vehicle Dynamics Development Dept. (General Manager),
    CV Vehicle Evaluation & Engineering Div.,CV Company
CV Vehicle Evaluation & Engineering Div. (General Manager),CV Company
Yosuke Tsuruta MaaS Business Div. (General Manager),Connected Business Field,
Connected Company
  • MaaS Business Div. (General Manager),Connected Business Field,Connected Company
  • Concurrently Mobility Service Planning Dept. (General Manager),MaaS Business Div.,Connected Business Field,Connected Company

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 04:55:03 UTC
