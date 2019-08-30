Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Personnel Changes

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 30 334 B EBIT 2020 2 559 B Net income 2020 2 251 B Debt 2020 14 060 B Yield 2020 3,41% P/E ratio 2020 8,82x P/E ratio 2021 8,31x EV / Sales2020 1,10x EV / Sales2021 1,14x Capitalization 19 371 B Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 7 997,50 JPY Last Close Price 6 890,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 45,1% Spread / Average Target 16,1% Spread / Lowest Target -4,21% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 11.49% 182 964 VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.33% 80 315 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 8.94% 52 026 DAIMLER AG -9.16% 49 454 BMW AG -15.53% 42 715 HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -11.79% 41 405